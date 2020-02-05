Search

Plaistow teenager a step closer to Cambridge University dream

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

NewVIc pupil Craig Bukenya has been selected for the Cambridge shadowing scheme. Picture: NewVIc

NewVIc pupil Craig Bukenya has been selected for the Cambridge shadowing scheme. Picture: NewVIc

NewVIc

A bright teenager's dream of studying at Cambridge is a step closer after being selected for a university shadowing scheme.

Craig Bukenya, from Plaistow, fought off competition from 3,000 other pupils to win a place on the Cambridge shadowing scheme, which will see sixth formers from across the country spend three days at the prestigious university.

During that time, the 16-year-old NewVIc pupil will be able to experience student life by attending lectures, taking part in social activities and eating in the dining halls.

Craig said: "I am strongly considering applying to Cambridge which is why I applied to the shadowing scheme to give me a greater insight to what it would be like being an undergraduate student, to understand it better and confirm my passion for the course I want to study at university.

"Although we study in a state school, this will not hinder my level of ambition."

Craig, who is studying for A-levels in English literature, politics and sociology, is also part of the Plaistow college's honours programme - set up to support pupils with high academic potential.

The former Cumberland School pupil took part in many of NewVIc's schemes set up to help high achievers in Year 11, including a classics programme in partnership with King's College.

He also helped to set up a partnership with Eton, with the independent school providing specialist interview support to honours programme pupils.

Craig, who hopes to study human, social and political sciences at university, added: "My ambition has increased even more now that we have support from Eton as well as NewVIc and other partners that work with them."

NewVic's curriculum team leader for extended studies, Carina Ancell, said: "Craig is very fortunate to be selected for the Cambridge shadowing scheme that many other ambitious young people like him apply to but only a few get selected.

"We are extremely proud of Craig and will support and encourage him throughout his time with us to be a role model for the college and the community."

