Plaistow school earns top marks for online safety

Published: 9:11 AM May 24, 2021

A Plaistow primary has earned top marks for online safety.

Curwen Primary School received National Online Safety certified school accreditation for its approach and commitment to protecting children on social media and across the internet.

The award recognises the excellent provisions in place at the school, which is part of The Tapscott Learning Trust, to educate its pupils about online safety.

Computing lead Christopher Woolstencroft said: "The children have gained a mature understanding of online safety, and not only partake in lessons and events in school, but promote the importance of online safety with the fellow peers and their community."

Deputy safeguarding lead Tyrone Cameron added: “As we know, social media is vastly developing, we feel is fundamentally important that children are equipped with the necessary skills to access risks, stay safe whilst online and report any concerns to a trusted adult.

“We also feel it’s important to work closely with parents and carers on developing their skills to help ensure their children are getting the best possible support provided.”