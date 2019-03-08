600-pupil school to be built on site of former fire station

Plans to build a new secondary school on the site of a former fire station have been given the green light.

Newham's strategic development committee has approved construction of the Oasis Academy Silvertown building in North Woolwich Road.

Once complete, it will be able to cater for 600 pupils aged 11 to 16 and will feature a full size sports pitch on the roof.

The school - rated good by Ofsted - has been in temporary accommodation on Rymill Street, North Woolwich since it welcomed its first pupils in 2014.

Principal Johanna Thompson said: "We are delighted that the planning permission for our permanent building on the site of the old fire station was unanimously approved.

"We are very much looking forward to the enhanced facilities our permanent building will offer our students and the community, including excellent sports, music and arts facilities."

Silvertown fire station was one of 10 across London to close in January 2014 as part of a £45 million savings bid.