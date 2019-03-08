Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

600-pupil school to be built on site of former fire station

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 June 2019

Artist's impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Oasis

Artist's impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Oasis

Oasis

Plans to build a new secondary school on the site of a former fire station have been given the green light.

Artist's impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Oasis Artist's impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Oasis

Newham's strategic development committee has approved construction of the Oasis Academy Silvertown building in North Woolwich Road.

Once complete, it will be able to cater for 600 pupils aged 11 to 16 and will feature a full size sports pitch on the roof.

You may also want to watch:

The school - rated good by Ofsted - has been in temporary accommodation on Rymill Street, North Woolwich since it welcomed its first pupils in 2014.

Principal Johanna Thompson said: "We are delighted that the planning permission for our permanent building on the site of the old fire station was unanimously approved.

"We are very much looking forward to the enhanced facilities our permanent building will offer our students and the community, including excellent sports, music and arts facilities."

Silvertown fire station was one of 10 across London to close in January 2014 as part of a £45 million savings bid.

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions to take on USA college team Cal Poly Mustangs

London Lions' Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Interview: Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of Somerset fixture

Ryan ten Doeschate playing for Essex. PICTURE: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

600-pupil school to be built on site of former fire station

Artist's impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Oasis

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry and sunny

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists