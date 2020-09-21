Newham educators, school, sports academy and trust all win national teaching awards

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson (second from left) with Tapscott Learning Trust CEO Paul Harris, Sendco Helen Harris and chair of trustees Maggie Cameron Ratchford. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust. Archant

Two teachers, a school, a trust and a sports team in the borough have received national education awards.

New City Primary teacher Josh Freeland and headteacher Caroline Stone and The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning were all smiles after their Pearson national teaching silver awards. Picture: The Boleyn Trust New City Primary teacher Josh Freeland and headteacher Caroline Stone and The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning were all smiles after their Pearson national teaching silver awards. Picture: The Boleyn Trust

Special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator Helen Harris and her East Ham school Kensington Primary, Joshua Freeland at New City Primary in Plaistow, The Boleyn Trust and Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc)’s sports academy team each won silver in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

They were selected from thousands of nominations to be among 76 silver award winners across 14 categories nationally.

Mrs Harris was recognised in the excellence in special needs education category, while Kensington was one of four recipients for primary school of the year.

Paul Harris, chief executive of The Tapscott Learning Trust - which includes Kensington Primary - said: “This award is testament to their incredible team and community work - everyone has played their part and they couldn’t deserve it more.

Headteacher Ben Levinson celebrates Kensington Primary School's silver award with pupils via Zoom. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust Headteacher Ben Levinson celebrates Kensington Primary School's silver award with pupils via Zoom. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

“I was also delighted that Mrs Harris has been recognised for her exceptional work to make learning inclusive for all children both at Kensington and throughout the trust.”

Mr Freeland was honoured in the primary school teacher of the year category, while The Boleyn Trust - which includes New City - was recognised for impact through partnership.

Trust CEO Tom Canning said: “The Boleyn Trust has a strong moral purpose to support schools in challenging circumstances.

The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning and board of trustees chair Clive-Anthony Douglas celebrate their Pearson National Teaching Silver Award with leaders from some of the trust's other Newham schools. Picture: Steven Lock / The Boleyn Trust The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning and board of trustees chair Clive-Anthony Douglas celebrate their Pearson National Teaching Silver Award with leaders from some of the trust's other Newham schools. Picture: Steven Lock / The Boleyn Trust

“Josh Freeland and New City Primary School are central to our commitment to excellence.

“Josh is an outstanding teacher who represents the very best of our profession.”

NewVIc’s sports academy won silver in the further education team of the year category.

Former sports academy manager Beth Harris said: “They have all worked incredibly hard to push boundaries, to not take no for an answer, to make sure we have ample opportunities for every young person in the college to develop.”

The sports academy team at Newham Sixth Form College in Plaistow received a silver award for further education team of the year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: NewVIc The sports academy team at Newham Sixth Form College in Plaistow received a silver award for further education team of the year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: NewVIc

Chair of governors Martin Rosner added: “NewVIc do the very best they can for students to help overcome some of the disadvantages that they face through sports.”

Silver winners are finalists for the respective gold awards, which will be announced next month at an event broadcast by BBC.