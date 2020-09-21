Search

Advanced search

Newham educators, school, sports academy and trust all win national teaching awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 September 2020

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson (second from left) with Tapscott Learning Trust CEO Paul Harris, Sendco Helen Harris and chair of trustees Maggie Cameron Ratchford. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust.

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson (second from left) with Tapscott Learning Trust CEO Paul Harris, Sendco Helen Harris and chair of trustees Maggie Cameron Ratchford. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust.

Archant

Two teachers, a school, a trust and a sports team in the borough have received national education awards.

New City Primary teacher Josh Freeland and headteacher Caroline Stone and The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning were all smiles after their Pearson national teaching silver awards. Picture: The Boleyn TrustNew City Primary teacher Josh Freeland and headteacher Caroline Stone and The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning were all smiles after their Pearson national teaching silver awards. Picture: The Boleyn Trust

Special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator Helen Harris and her East Ham school Kensington Primary, Joshua Freeland at New City Primary in Plaistow, The Boleyn Trust and Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc)’s sports academy team each won silver in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

They were selected from thousands of nominations to be among 76 silver award winners across 14 categories nationally.

Mrs Harris was recognised in the excellence in special needs education category, while Kensington was one of four recipients for primary school of the year.

Paul Harris, chief executive of The Tapscott Learning Trust - which includes Kensington Primary - said: “This award is testament to their incredible team and community work - everyone has played their part and they couldn’t deserve it more.

Headteacher Ben Levinson celebrates Kensington Primary School's silver award with pupils via Zoom. Picture: Tapscott Learning TrustHeadteacher Ben Levinson celebrates Kensington Primary School's silver award with pupils via Zoom. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

“I was also delighted that Mrs Harris has been recognised for her exceptional work to make learning inclusive for all children both at Kensington and throughout the trust.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Freeland was honoured in the primary school teacher of the year category, while The Boleyn Trust - which includes New City - was recognised for impact through partnership.

Trust CEO Tom Canning said: “The Boleyn Trust has a strong moral purpose to support schools in challenging circumstances.

The Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning and board of trustees chair Clive-Anthony Douglas celebrate their Pearson National Teaching Silver Award with leaders from some of the trust's other Newham schools. Picture: Steven Lock / The Boleyn TrustThe Boleyn Trust chief executive Tom Canning and board of trustees chair Clive-Anthony Douglas celebrate their Pearson National Teaching Silver Award with leaders from some of the trust's other Newham schools. Picture: Steven Lock / The Boleyn Trust

“Josh Freeland and New City Primary School are central to our commitment to excellence.

“Josh is an outstanding teacher who represents the very best of our profession.”

NewVIc’s sports academy won silver in the further education team of the year category.

Former sports academy manager Beth Harris said: “They have all worked incredibly hard to push boundaries, to not take no for an answer, to make sure we have ample opportunities for every young person in the college to develop.”

The sports academy team at Newham Sixth Form College in Plaistow received a silver award for further education team of the year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: NewVIcThe sports academy team at Newham Sixth Form College in Plaistow received a silver award for further education team of the year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: NewVIc

Chair of governors Martin Rosner added: “NewVIc do the very best they can for students to help overcome some of the disadvantages that they face through sports.”

Silver winners are finalists for the respective gold awards, which will be announced next month at an event broadcast by BBC.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham educators, school, sports academy and trust all win national teaching awards

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson (second from left) with Tapscott Learning Trust CEO Paul Harris, Sendco Helen Harris and chair of trustees Maggie Cameron Ratchford. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust.

Clapton CFC women thump Crystal Palace Development team

Larissa Vieira scores Clapton’s first goal (Pic: Garry Strutt)

A number of Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spurs clash

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Emotional cup tie with Tottenham excites Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson

Josh Coulson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).