Scientist mum helps Newham kids get a head start at grassroots science clubs

PUBLISHED: 09:09 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 12 March 2019

Children working a microscope at a science club. Picture: Heiba Lamara.

Heiba Lamara

A scientist is helping children in Newham get a head start in their education.

Children and adults at a science club helped to start by Maslaha. Picture: Heiba Lamara.

For the last two years, the charity Maslaha has been working with Sandringham Primary School to see how schools can with around families and communities to improve education.

To do this, it has been using the expertise of mums like Faiza Durrani, a scientist from Pakistan, to expand what children learn.

Faiza got her PhD in biological sciences in Pakistan and runs a club out of her home to give kids access to science activities.

She used to run them at Forest Gate Library as well, but had to stop to look after her own children. she started the clubs around two years ago.

Children working a microscope at a science club. Picture: Heiba Lamara.

“Both in Pakistan and England there isn’t a culture of engaging kids in science at an early age. I think it’s important because it enhances learning abilities in other aspects of life,” she said.

“If a child isn’t reading or writing it might be because they are not inspired, they don’t know about space and rockets!”

To help continue the work, she’s helped other parents set-up their own projects. She’s also worked with Sandringham Primary School to set-up their own club.

Faiza is keen to help girls, especially Muslims, to get into STEM subjects.

“There is a lack of women working in science and technology.

“Speaking from my own background, I think it is important to empower Muslim girls in science from a young age and encourage them to pursue careers that they normally wouldn’t think are for them.”

