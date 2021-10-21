Youngsters go wild on day of discovery at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Published: 2:42 PM October 21, 2021

More than 200 people have gone wild about the importance of nature thanks to an Olympic-sized day of discovery.

Apprentices, trainees and pupils explored Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park while finding out more about careers in the environment thanks to the Discovery Day 2021 Green Spaces and Wild Places event.

Visitors came from across the country as well as Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

Sapna Raj from Chobham Academy said the day was 'amazing'. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

Chobham Academy pupil, Sapna Raj, 13, said: "Today has been amazing. A really fun day.

"We’ve learned so much about the importance of nature and the environment and how we need to look after the green spaces around where we live to survive, not just for us but for future generations."

Visitors enjoy a guided tour of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

You may also want to watch:

Delegates were given tours of the park where they learned how an industrial part of the city was transformed for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

They also heard how the venue is managed today, including its horticulture, maintenance and wildlife conservation.

Niyah McNeish-Banks from Chobham Academy said the day was the most intriguing day of her life. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), The Royal Parks Guild and The Tree Council hosted the free event.

Ruth Lin Wong Holmes, vice-chair of The Royal Parks Guild and design principal at LLDC, said: "It was great to have horticultural trainees and apprentices on the park.

"Discovery Day is a great way for people developing their careers. We were also delighted schoolchildren were able to join us and learn more about the environment."

More than 200 apprentices and trainees attended the free event. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

The Tree Council sponsored the day with money from its hedgerow planting and restoration programme, which is funded by the government’s green recovery challenge funding pot.

This is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Pond-dipping at the park as part of Discovery Day 2021. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

Sara Lom, chief exec of The Tree Council, said: "The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was the perfect venue to explore how we can work together for the love of trees and future of our planet.

"We look forward to the brightest of futures for these young people as they continue to build their knowledge and skills in the tree and greenspace sector."