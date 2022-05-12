Custom House school showing evidence of becoming outstanding, Ofsted says

A school in Custom House has been hailed by Ofsted and told it is on the way to the regulator's highest rating.

Scott Wilkie Primary was visited by inspectors earlier this year and they have now published their report.

They found parents are "overwhelmingly supportive" of the school, adding: "Many were especially positive about the work that staff did during the Covid-19 national lockdowns.

“Leaders have found out if any gaps in pupils’ learning have developed during this time.

"They adapted the curriculum to ensure that pupils quickly got back on track with their learning.”

Nursery and reception-age children "get off to a flying start", the inspectors also said.

"They are supported very effectively to explore and understand key ideas and vocabulary, including those related to the wider world."

High standards of behaviour were also found during the visit.

"Pupils are polite and courteous; they show respect for those around them.

"Pupils are enthused about their learning. They take pride in being able to explain to visitors what they have learned and how staff support them to deepen their understanding.

"Pupils said that bullying is very rare. If it does happen, staff deal with any incidents fairly and swiftly."

The latest inspection found the school continues to be rated as good but Ofsted said it would return to carry out a full section 5 inspection.

Inspectors found "enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding".

They also told school leaders to build on "successful work to widen and enrich pupils' vocabulary."

Reacting to the report, the school's executive headteacher Keri Edge said: “As this glowing report clearly shows the school has created a warm, welcoming and academically stimulating learning environment.

“Pupils at this school are well looked after and supported but also challenged to achieve and fulfil their potential.

“We have developed an incredibly strong bond with our families forged through a mutual desire to improve the lives of the children who attend this school.

“This report is an endorsement that this school is heading towards its stated aim which is to be an outstanding provider and school of choice for the local community."