The secondary schools in Newham rated outstanding by Ofsted

Published: 11:39 AM July 22, 2021

Brampton Manor Academy has been rated outstanding since its first Ofsted inspection in 2012. - Credit: Brampton Manor Academy

Eight secondary schools in Newham are currently rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

According to the regulatory body, which inspects a range of institutions, an outstanding school is highly effective in delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs, ensuring children are very well equipped for the next stage of their education.

The judgement grades are outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Which secondary schools in Newham have made the grade?

Brampton Manor Academy, Plaistow

The renowned school in Roman Road maintained its outstanding rating following Ofsted’s most recent inspection in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

The school was also given top marks in 2012 - its first inspection after reopening as an academy the previous year.

Chobham Academy, Stratford

Opened in Cheering Lane eight years ago, Chobham Academy has been outstanding-rated since 2015.

The school, which had 1,613 pupils on its roll at the time, impressed assessors across the board in its only inspection to date.

John F Kennedy Special School

This special school in Pitchford Street has been recognised as outstanding by Ofsted since 2017.

It converted to an academy in 2014 and has a capacity for up to 135 pupils of all ages.

Little Ilford School, Manor Park

Little Ilford School in Manor Park. - Credit: Archant

Located in Rectory Road, Little Ilford School has been rated outstanding since its most recent inspection in 2012.

With a capacity for roughly 1,400 pupils, it also achieved the top rating in the previous inspection in 2009.

Plashet School, East Ham

The secondary girls' school in Plashet Grove has been rated outstanding since 2008.

It caters for almost 1,500 pupils aged 11 to 16.

School 21, Stratford

This school opened in Pitchford Street, next to the John F Kennedy Special School, in September 2012.

It was assessed as outstanding in mid-2014.

St Angela's Ursuline School, Forest Gate

This girls school in St George's Road can cater for more than 1,300 pupils.

It has been rated outstanding since 2005 and was inspected again four years later.

St Bonaventure's, Forest Gate

Located in Boleyn Road, this boys' school has around 1,300 pupils, according to Ofsted.

It was first rated outstanding in 2006.