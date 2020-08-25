Search

Advanced search

Face coverings could be required in Silvertown school, academy trust founder says

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2020

Oasis Academy Silvertown. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Oasis Academy Silvertown. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Archant

The founder of an academy trust that runs a Silvertown school has said that pupils could be given face masks for moving between classrooms.

Youngsters at Oasis Academy Silvertown could be instructed to wear the coverings when using corridors and other communal areas, despite prime minister Boris Johnson indicating it would not be a national policy for England at the start of the new term.

Secondary school pupils in Scotland have already been told they must wear face masks in communal parts of school buildings from Monday, August 31.

Steve Chalke, founder of Oasis Community Learning, which has 52 academies across England, said giving pupils visors and masks for moving in between lessons made schools “as Covid-safe as possible”.

“Oasis is responsible for 32,000 children, and around about 4,500 staff, not just teachers but all staff in schools,” he said.

“And we are responsible to make those schools as Covid-safe as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“This isn’t about our primary schools, and it’s not about our secondary schools in lessons, and it’s not about the bubbles, it is about transition in schools.

“And we all have a responsibility to one another, as the prime minister said, ‘hands, face and space’.

“So this isn’t in rebellion against the prime minister, this is trying to enact what Boris has asked us to do. We’re trying to work out the details of the big picture.”

A trust spokesperson said that the measures were among those being considered, adding: “As with schools across the country, Oasis Community Learning academies are preparing for reopening to students in September.

“Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.

“Therefore we are currently considering a range of safety measures, including face visors and masks, and special arrangements for when our older students are moving around communal areas of the academies.”

Children aged 11 and over are already required to wear face coverings on public transport as well as in shops and some other indoor environments, unless they are exempt for medical reasons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Murder accused ‘wasn’t comfortable’ with calling police when he found dead body in flat, court hears

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive now’: Mother of teenager fatally stabbed in Forest Gate urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Murder accused ‘wasn’t comfortable’ with calling police when he found dead body in flat, court hears

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive now’: Mother of teenager fatally stabbed in Forest Gate urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hollywood star Idris Elba makes special visit to Forest Gate kickboxing club

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Face coverings could be required in Silvertown school, academy trust founder says

Oasis Academy Silvertown. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Coronavirus: Latest figures show drop-off in new universal credit claims in Newham amid national increase

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Competition calls for creative designs for public benches along the Royal Docks waterfront

'The Buoys Are Back in Town' by McCloy + Muchemwa, which used reclaimed marine buoys, was one of the competition winners last year. Picture: Luke O'Donovan