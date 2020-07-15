Oasis Academy Silvertown gets permission to stay in temporary building for two more years

Oasis Academy Silvertown opened in the temporary building in 2014. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson Archant

A secondary school has been given permission to remain in its temporary building for a further two years.

Oasis Academy Silvertown will be able to stay in the Rymill Street, North Woolwich building until September 2022 while its permanent home, on the site of the former Silvertown fire station, is being constructed.

Newham Counci’s strategic development committee unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday, July 14.

The meeting was told that “good progress” was being made on the permanent building and the demolition of the fire station had been completed.

The new school is expected to be completed in either late 2021 or early 2022, and will be occupied later in 2022.

Oasis Academy Silvertown has used the temporary facility since it welcomed its first pupils in 2014.

Planning permission for the permanent school building, which will have capacity for 600 pupils aged 11 to 16, was granted in July last year.