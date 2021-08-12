GCSE results 2021: Oasis Academy Silvertown 'thrilled' by pupils' success
- Credit: Oasis Academy Silvertown
Youngsters have returned to Oasis Academy Silvertown one final time to collect their grades today.
The school in Rymill Street described many pupils' results as "superb" while hailing the Class of 2021's "exciting" plans for the future on GCSE results day (August 12).
Amilia Fladsrud achieved five 9s and four 8s. She said: "I’m so immensely grateful for my teachers.
"Without their incredible support, I wouldn’t have been this successful. I hope to become a marine biologist or environmental scientist in the future."
Aaliyah Chamberlain secured nine 9s - the highest grade possible - and is hoping to study chemistry, biology, maths and English literature at Brampton Manor Academy.
Acting principal, Emily Boxer, said: "We are thrilled for our young people who have worked so hard for these results.
"We have high expectations of every child we work with and today our high expectations have been proved correct. We are so proud of all of our students who work hard, maintained their focus and achieved great results despite the incredible challenges that they have encountered over the past 18 months."
This year, hundreds of thousands of youngsters across the UK have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
Ms Boxer explained that results day was an important testimony and credit to the school's "fantastic" teachers.
She praised their dedication to students and for making sure they have the "very best" teaching and support to achieve so well.
Mundeep Gill, who is Year 11 achievement lead at the school, said: "We are thrilled for all of our students on their results today.
"They have worked hard and reaped the rewards. We wish them all the best on their next steps in education or training. Their achievements are an inspiration to the younger students of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work."