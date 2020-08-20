GCSE results: Oasis Academy Silvertown pupil ‘forever grateful’ for support after earning eight 9s and an 8

Oasis Academy Silvertown pupil Emils Bahanovskis earned his eight grade 9s and one 8. Picture: Oasis Community Learning Archant

Oasis Academy Silvertown pupils had much to celebrate as they collected their GCSE grades, with some outstanding individual results.

Fanta Kebe was "delighted" with her results, which included eight 9s. Picture: Oasis Community Learning Fanta Kebe was "delighted" with her results, which included eight 9s. Picture: Oasis Community Learning

Emils Bahanovskis achieved eight grade 9s and one 8 and would like to study maths at sixth form.

He said: “It was tough but highly rewarding.

“It makes a difference to have great and supporting people around you, who I will be forever grateful to.”

Fanta Kebe, who also earned eight 9s and an 8, said: “I’m delighted with my results and looking forward to studying biology, chemistry and Maths at A-level.

“I want to thank all the staff at Oasis who have encouraged and helped me.”

Leah Cameron achieved 6s in English language, literature and RE.

Oasis Academy Silvertown principal Johanna Thompson was “thrilled” with the results.

“At Oasis Academy Silvertown we are passionate about giving our students the opportunities that they need to make great progress and flourish,” she said.

“Our students now move to their sixth forms or colleges with confidence in what they have achieved and we look forward to hearing about their successes.

“Credit, too, to our fantastic staff who are so dedicated to our students, and have supported them to be the best they can be.”