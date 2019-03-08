Search

GCSE results: Oasis Academy Silvertown celebrates success of its first GCSE cohort

PUBLISHED: 15:21 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 22 August 2019

Flourish Olumese and Thara Sekabanja were pleased with their GCSE results.Picture: Oasis Academy Silvertown

Archant

Oasis Academy Silvertown pupils shone on its first ever GCSE results day.

Harun Aslam earned eight GCSEs at 7 or above - four 9s, two 8s and two 7s. Picture: Oasis Academy SilvertownHarun Aslam earned eight GCSEs at 7 or above - four 9s, two 8s and two 7s. Picture: Oasis Academy Silvertown

There was much to celebrate with 75 per cent of pupils achieving a Grade 4 or higher in both English and maths, and 61 per cent gaining at least a 5 in those subjects.

Principal Jo Thompson said: "We are thrilled for our young people who have worked so hard for these results.

"We are passionate about giving our students the opportunities that they need to make great progress and flourish, and be 'ready for university, ready to lead'.

"Our first GCSE year 11 cohort leave us with the qualifications they need to take the next step towards a fulfilling career.

"Credit, too, to our fantastic teaching and support staff who are so dedicated to our students, enabling them to do their very best and achieve beyond what they thought possible."

A number of students achieved impressive individual results, including Harun Aslam, who earned eight GCSEs at grade 7 or above - including 9s in physics, chemistry, maths and English literature, and 8s in geography and biology.

Flourish Olumese, who hopes to pursue a career in medicine, achieved 8s in biology, chemistry, German, English language, geography and religious education - narrowly missing 9s in two of those subjects - and three 7s.

"Some of the sleepless nights paid off I guess, " she said.

"I feel like it's mainly about work ethic, I wasn't too scared because I knew that whatever I got, I'd done my best.

"I thank all my teachers for helping me out and supporting me."

Thara Sekabanja earned an impressive nine GCSEs graded at 6 and above, including grade 8s in chemistry, English language and English literature.

