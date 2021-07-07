School in Silvertown celebrates new building milestone

Published: 1:22 PM July 7, 2021

Staff and pupils on top of Oasis Academy Silvertown's new building. - Credit: Daniel Marsh

The building of a school's new home has reached a major milestone.

Oasis Academy Silvertown's permanent base in North Woolwich Road, West Silvertown, might not be ready for its pupils and staff just yet.

The building has topped out, meaning it has now reached its full height. - Credit: Daniel Marsh

But the building has "topped out", meaning it has reached its full height.

Principal Johanna Thompson said: "We are very much looking forward to the enhanced facilities our permanent building will offer our students and the community, including excellent sports, music and arts facilities."

Code-named the "superblock", the building at the site of the former fire station is due to open in February.

It boasts a rooftop sports pitch and play area, a double-height sports hall as well as a main hall doubling up as a performance area.

Once complete, the building is due to welcome 600 youngsters. - Credit: Daniel Marsh

Once complete, the building is due to welcome 600 youngsters.

Morgan Sindall is behind the construction work, which started in October.

Richard Dobson, area director at the firm, said: "Community is at the heart of the school’s design, with education and social spaces spread across different levels to create a holistic learning and development experience.

"This promises to be a transformational investment for the West Silvertown community, which will provide hundreds of young people with a state-of-the-art learning centre."

Design features include folded external walls and white brickwork aimed at complementing homes in the area, including nearby Grade II-listed Silo D which dates to the 1920s.

The school for 11- to 16-year-olds, which was rated good with outstanding features by watchdog Ofsted, has been at a temporary site in Rymill Street, North Woolwich, since opening in 2014.

John Murphy, chief executive officer at Oasis Community Learning, said: "We have been waiting many years for this state-of-the-art building to become a reality.

"The topping out ceremony is very much a celebration of the work that has taken place to make this ‘superblock’ academy come to life.

"I know students and staff cannot wait to move in next year."

Oasis Community Learning is responsible for 52 primary and secondary schools across the country.