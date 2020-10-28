Work begins on 600-pupil ‘superblock’ school in Silvertown

An artist’s impression of the new Oasis Academy Silvertown building. Picture: Influential Archant

Work has begun on a new five-storey “superblock” secondary school in Silvertown.

Oasis Academy Silvertown opened at its temporary site in Rymill Street, North Woolwich in 2014. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson Oasis Academy Silvertown opened at its temporary site in Rymill Street, North Woolwich in 2014. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

The new Oasis Academy Silvertown, which is being built on the site of the former Silvertown fire station in North Woolwich Road, will have capacity for 600 students aged 11 to 16 and feature a large sports pitch on the roof.

The new building’s design features folded external walls to create a layered effect and warm white brickwork will be used on the façade to complement the residential properties in the area - including the nearby Grade II listed Silo D, which dates back to the 1920s.

A double-height colonnade will open up into the reception area, creating a bright entrance space for visitors.

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed to deliver the project.

The company’s area director Richard Dobson said: “Staff and students at Oasis Academy have been eagerly anticipating the start of work on their new school building and we’re delighted to be working with the Department for Education (DfE) to help turn this vision into a reality.

“Community is at the heart of the school’s design, with education and social spaces spread across different levels to create a holistic learning and development experience.”

The school has been at a temporary site in Rymill Street, North Woolwich since welcoming its first intake of pupils in 2014.

After the plans for the new school were approved last year, principal Johanna Thompson said: “We are very much looking forward to the enhanced facilities our permanent building will offer our students and the community, including excellent sports, music and arts facilities.”

In July, the council gave the green light for the school to stay at the temporary site for another two years while its new home is built. It’s due to be completed in December 2021.

Mr Dobson said: “This promises to be a transformational investment for the West Silvertown community, which will provide hundreds of young people with a state-of-the-art learning centre.

“Morgan Sindall Construction is well versed in delivering major education projects and we’re looking forward to working closely with the DfE and our partners to create a stunning new home for Oasis Academy.”