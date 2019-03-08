Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

North Beckton primary celebrates after being named among top 10 per cent in England

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 April 2019

North Beckton Primary has been named among the top 10 per cent for progress and attainment in England by the Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network. Picture: NORTH BECKTON PRIMARY

North Beckton Primary has been named among the top 10 per cent for progress and attainment in England by the Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network. Picture: NORTH BECKTON PRIMARY

Archant

A primary school has been named one of the best performing schools in the country following a series of ‘outstanding’ results.

North Beckton Primary in Harrier Way, East Ham, was among the best in England according to figures from the Department for Education and the watchdog, Ofsted, crunched by the independent Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network.

Headteacher Alison Helm said: “This recognition is an incredible achievement for us all, but particularly for our amazing children and staff.

“We've been able to make some fantastic progress in 2018 and 2019. We're delighted this has been recognised.”

The school is among the top 10 per cent of all schools when it comes to children's attainment at expected and higher standards, particularly in Key Stage Two reading, writing and maths.

Children's progress in the same subjects and key stage revealed North Beckton pupils achieved significantly higher than the national average, again putting it in the top 10pc, the SSAT state.

The achievement – and a SSAT educational outcomes award – comes 18 months after a new leadership team started at the school.

It includes Paul Harris, chief executive of The Tapscott Learning Trust, which the school joined on April 1.

Mr Harris said: “Having spent lots of time with pupils and teachers, I've seen first-hand the achievements being made right across the school.”

The SSAT's educational outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing on a range of measures are awarded SSAT educational outcomes awards.

North Beckton will be presented with its award during the summer term.

Sue Williamson, SSAT chief executive, said: “I'm delighted North Beckton has won an award for attainment and progress.

“These awards recognise a couple of important aspects of the school's work, but at SSAT we also believe an outstanding school has deep social justice at the heart of its plan; it subjects that plan to constant challenge and innovation; and it liberates teachers to perform brilliantly in the classroom.

“Everyone at SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all the staff to ensure the success of every child. A big thank you and well done to students, parents, staff and governors at North Beckton.”

Most Read

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fined: Man who dumped 11 mattresses in Forest Gate

CCTV of the van used to dump the mattresses on Field Road in Forest Gate. Picture: LBN.

Meet the Beckton man staging a vegan music festival

Eric Manangu is setting up his own vegan festival. Picture: Catherine Lough

Most Read

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fined: Man who dumped 11 mattresses in Forest Gate

CCTV of the van used to dump the mattresses on Field Road in Forest Gate. Picture: LBN.

Meet the Beckton man staging a vegan music festival

Eric Manangu is setting up his own vegan festival. Picture: Catherine Lough

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham skipper full of praise for rejuvenated Antonio

West Ham celebrate

North Beckton primary celebrates after being named among top 10 per cent in England

North Beckton Primary has been named among the top 10 per cent for progress and attainment in England by the Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network. Picture: NORTH BECKTON PRIMARY

Sadiq Khan rolls out low emission bus zone in Newham

London Mayor Sadiq Khan being shown around the new traffic and cycle route in Stratford town centre. Pic: Ken Mears

Fined: Man who dumped 11 mattresses in Forest Gate

CCTV of the van used to dump the mattresses on Field Road in Forest Gate. Picture: LBN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists