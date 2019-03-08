North Beckton primary celebrates after being named among top 10 per cent in England

A primary school has been named one of the best performing schools in the country following a series of ‘outstanding’ results.

North Beckton Primary in Harrier Way, East Ham, was among the best in England according to figures from the Department for Education and the watchdog, Ofsted, crunched by the independent Schools, Students and Teachers (SSAT) network.

Headteacher Alison Helm said: “This recognition is an incredible achievement for us all, but particularly for our amazing children and staff.

“We've been able to make some fantastic progress in 2018 and 2019. We're delighted this has been recognised.”

The school is among the top 10 per cent of all schools when it comes to children's attainment at expected and higher standards, particularly in Key Stage Two reading, writing and maths.

Children's progress in the same subjects and key stage revealed North Beckton pupils achieved significantly higher than the national average, again putting it in the top 10pc, the SSAT state.

The achievement – and a SSAT educational outcomes award – comes 18 months after a new leadership team started at the school.

It includes Paul Harris, chief executive of The Tapscott Learning Trust, which the school joined on April 1.

Mr Harris said: “Having spent lots of time with pupils and teachers, I've seen first-hand the achievements being made right across the school.”

The SSAT's educational outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing on a range of measures are awarded SSAT educational outcomes awards.

North Beckton will be presented with its award during the summer term.

Sue Williamson, SSAT chief executive, said: “I'm delighted North Beckton has won an award for attainment and progress.

“These awards recognise a couple of important aspects of the school's work, but at SSAT we also believe an outstanding school has deep social justice at the heart of its plan; it subjects that plan to constant challenge and innovation; and it liberates teachers to perform brilliantly in the classroom.

“Everyone at SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all the staff to ensure the success of every child. A big thank you and well done to students, parents, staff and governors at North Beckton.”