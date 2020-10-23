Awards recognition for two NewVIc teachers
PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2020
NewVIc
Two Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) teachers have been announced as London Teacher Awards winners for their outstanding work for students in the community.
Foundation learning teacher Shabnam Bibi won technical/vocational teacher of the year while Carina Ancell, history teacher and honours programme manager, won higher education teacher of the year.
Both winners were recognised at an online celebration which was broadcast live to staff, students and the public.
Shabnam said: “I am so pleased to receive this award and ever so grateful to be working in a prestigious institution that supports and encourages me.
“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to be celebrating this award.”
Carina added: “I am absolutely over the moon with the recognition from the London Teacher Awards; it has come as a really nice surprise.”
