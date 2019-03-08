NewVic students scoop prize for devising bracelet that detects date rape drugs in drinks

NewVIc art and design students (left to right) Kareema, Pierre, Luisa and Momotaj won the Grand Prize at the Big Ideas Challenge final for their idea for a bracelet that can test drinks for date-rape drugs. Picture: NewVIc. NewVIc

Sixth formers who devised a bracelet that can be used to test drinks for date rape drugs have won their college a national award.

NewVIc business students (clockwise from top left) Wenny, Mujtaba, Abdulrehman, Shamia and Juena won the People's Choice award for clothing that charges electronic devices with solar power. Picture: NewVIc. NewVIc business students (clockwise from top left) Wenny, Mujtaba, Abdulrehman, Shamia and Juena won the People's Choice award for clothing that charges electronic devices with solar power. Picture: NewVIc.

The four art and design students at Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) beat 20 competitors to win this year's Big Ideas Challenge final.

Luisa Maria Da Mata Da Conceicao, Pierre Jacobs, Kareema Zabih and Momotaj Begum were presented the Grand Prize by Levi Roots, known for his Reggae Reggae sauce success and song after his pitch in Dragon's Den.

"We're so happy in winning," said Luisa, "as we spent a considerable amount of time making it a success and learning so much in the process.

"Our aim is to tell people, especially young people, to be aware when out and about as drink spiking is still happening."

A group of business students from NewVIc also made it to the finals. They won the People's Choice award for their idea for clothes that use solar power to generate electricity for devices.

Steven Sheard, a business tutor for the college said: "It was great to see students in the start of the process from brainstorming to growing in confidence when pitching their ideas."

He added that the students are prepared to take their ideas to the next level, towards pushing them to market.

The challenge was set-up four years ago by London Metropolitan University, with help from NewVIc.