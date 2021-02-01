Beckton student who almost withdrew application earns place at Oxford

Published: 3:22 PM February 1, 2021

NewVIc student Aisha Rashid (inset) from Beckton has been offered a place at the University of Oxford. - Credit: Google/Aisha Rashid

A sixth-former who almost withdrew her university application over doubts she would get in has earned a place at Oxford.

Aisha Rashid, from Beckton, is the first NewVIc student to receive an offer to study classics at the university's Worcester College.

The 17-year-old said: "I am very excited. I was hugely shocked when I received the offer as I was convinced I would be rejected, and it still hasn’t sunk in yet.

"The main reason I was so sure I would be rejected was because I was competing with private school students and I thought my interviews did not go great."

But Aisha beat her rivals and is heading to Oxford to study Greek and Roman civilisations. She is the second member of her family to attend a university within the Russell Group of elite research universities.

Aisha, who is enrolled on NewVIc's honours programme, is predicted to obtain three A grades this summer in history, psychology and biology.

NewVIc's honours scheme supports students with high academic potential from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, by engaging them in challenging topics often only taught at private schools.

Aisha took part in a classics programme with King’s College, London in her first year of A-levels. It inspired her to pursue taking the course at Oxford.

Aisha said: "I am very fortunate to have been given a place out of all the applications that have been made. It was definitely a strange journey, in that at one point I almost withdrew from applying to Oxford.

"I felt there was no point in applying as I probably would not get in anyway. Of course, in hindsight, this seems unreasonable as I would never have known if I hadn’t tried."

But encouragement from Carina Ancell, who manages the honours programme and went to Oxford, cast away the doubts.

"It was a very tiring process, with around five drafts of my personal statement, an admissions test, written work and seven interviews, but it was definitely worth all that effort,” Aisha said.

Carina added: “Aisha is very fortunate to be accepted by Oxford University, that many other ambitious young people like her apply to, but only a few get selected.

"We are extremely proud of Aisha."