College wins two national teaching awards

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:10 PM July 9, 2021   
The NewVIc performing arts team 2021

The NewVIc performing arts team, who received a silver Pearson national teaching award in the further education team of the year category. - Credit: NewVIc

A college in Plaistow has won two silver Pearson national teaching awards.

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) was honoured in the further education lecturer and team of the year categories - recognising curriculum team manager for extended studies and history teacher Carina Ancell and the performing arts department respectively.

NewVIc curriculum team manager for extended studies and history teacher Carina Ancell

NewVIc curriculum team manager for extended studies and history teacher Carina Ancell with her silver award. - Credit: NewVIc

Selected from thousands of nominations, they were among 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners across the country.

NewVIC principal and chief executive Mandeep Gill said: "Carina has worked incredibly hard to support, encourage and motivate students to achieve their full potential, resulting in the highest number of students progressing to Russell Group universities.

“The performing arts team have all worked incredibly hard to push boundaries and provide fantastic opportunities and experiences for students.” 

Silver winners have now been shortlisted to one of 16 Gold awards later in the year, in a ceremony to be broadcast on the BBC.

