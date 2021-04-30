NewVIc shortlisted for two national teaching awards

Published: 3:42 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM April 30, 2021

A college in Plaistow has been shortlisted for two national teaching awards.

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) performing arts department is a finalist for further education team of the year while honours programme manager and history lecturer Carina Ancell is up for FE lecturer of the year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2021.

It was selected from thousands of nominations and there are 85 finalists across England, Northern Ireland and Wales in 15 categories covering primary, secondary and FE sectors.

NewVIc's performing arts team have developed programme links to industry professionals and provide students with work-based learning and skills, including working on national shows.

Head of curriculum John Crockford said: “Performing arts here is the combination of dynamic, inspiring creative teachers and our lovely students who come from such a diverse range of backgrounds and starting points.

“Determination to achieve high standards in our work with professional partners, our links to our awesome alumni in the creative industries and the care shown to our students is what sets us apart."

Carina Ancell has developed a partnership with Oxbridge universities, brought the study of classics to NewVIc and launched an African Studies Centre.

Ms Ancell said: "I love my work as curriculum team manager for extended studies, supporting our students to progress to leading universities and hopefully inspiring and motivating the next generation of young historians in my role as A Level history teacher.

“I particularly enjoy my external partnership work with some really creative individuals and academic departments at universities across the UK.

“I am so lucky to work at such an amazing, diverse college as NewVIc and to have such a lovely group of colleagues to collaborate with, who play such a key role in making this college so successful, and without whom I would not be able to do the work I do.

“But most importantly, it is my students who, with their creativity, energy and enthusiasm, constantly make the teaching experience so enjoyable and challenge me intellectually every day.”