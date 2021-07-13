Partnership aims to improve student representation at top universities

Published: 12:48 PM July 13, 2021

NewVIc has partnered with The Elephant Group to improve representation of students from non-selective state schools at 'top third' universities. - Credit: Archant

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) is working with a charity to help students from non-selective state schools be offered places at top universities.

The partnership with headteacher-led charity The Elephant Group aims to give students the skills, knowledge, resources and interactions with university students to increase the number of successful applications to competitive universities.

NewVIc is the first Sixth Form college in the borough to partner with the charity, within a borough ranked as one of the more deprived in London.

The collaboration will also create regional partnerships with school leaders, universities, corporates and third sector partners, and will co-deliver the Year 12 to 13 Elephant Access Programme to support students to achieve their potential.

NewVIc vice principal Magdalena Johnson said: "This is an exciting opportunity for students from NewVIc and schools in Newham and the surrounding boroughs that will be joining us in September.

You may also want to watch:

“The new partnership will support academically able students' aspirations, attainment and applications into higher education providers.

“Each year many of our students progress onto some of the leading universities in the country, including Russell Group universities.

“We are delighted to be working with The Elephant Group to help and continue to enable more young people to progress on to top universities."

The Elephant Group was formed in 2018 by a group of headteachers committed to increasing access to “top third” universities for their top third students.

Access to the most selective universities - and onwards into top professions - is said to be significantly determined by the school or college you attend.

The group’s current partners include 28 schools - 1,300 Sixth Form students - across the UK, plus nine top universities as well as charities The Brilliant Club and Access Ed.

The Elephant Group managing director Laura Compton said: “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.

“By collaborating to support young people from all backgrounds, we can ensure all students reach their full potential and can access competitive higher education and careers".