Search

Advanced search

How remote learning technology is minimising coronavirus disruption for sixth form students

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 April 2020

NewVIc teachers are able to provide lessons and support to students through the use of online learning tools. Picture: NewVIc

NewVIc teachers are able to provide lessons and support to students through the use of online learning tools. Picture: NewVIc

Archant

Pioneering use of online learning technology is ensuring social distancing measures are causing minimal disruption for Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc).

As education providers transition to online programmes and resources to reach remote learners amid the coronavirus pandemic, NewVIc staff and students have benefited from a smooth uptake thanks to the college’s existing digital strategy.

Since September 2017, the Plaistow college has been working with Google to train staff in G Suite for Education and roll it out across most of its programmes.

This has proven to be a lifeline during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and provided continuity for learners in unprecedented circumstances. The online platform allows teachers to  share interactive learning materials including videos, further reading and quizzes; provide consistent, timely and tailored feedback on students’ progress; and present live interactive lessons.

You may also want to watch:

Students are expected to attend live group sessions but can complete other work in their own time.

NewVIc says studying whenever suits them best is resulting in greater focus, attention and understanding of learning aims, whilst students are also becoming more self-motivated and accountable. Year 2 A-level student Nadia Monnan said: “Online learning is efficient as I’m learning and doing my work in my own comfort.

“I am enjoying it more than I thought I would.”

The college says that by offering more interesting and interactive ways to digest information, students are more engaged in the learning process and more interested in growing their knowledge base. A-level sociology teacher and OLEVI facilitator Sarah Butler said: “Being able to hear their teacher’s voice whilst completing memory recall activities, viewing and commenting on each other’s contributions, and taking part  in whole-class discussions is proving incredibly effective for students. I recently delivered a mini live lecture which saw greater engagement from students than it usually would in a classroom.

“Students are more confident to ask questions using comments whilst I am presenting. It is also less disruptive and means I can look back to make sure I haven’t missed anyone.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

No starting point in view says Essex head coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

How remote learning technology is minimising coronavirus disruption for sixth form students

NewVIc teachers are able to provide lessons and support to students through the use of online learning tools. Picture: NewVIc

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

There With You: Newham volunteers step up to help plug health workers’ protective gear gap

East London Scrubs volunteer Sasha Cabey. Picture: East London Scrubs

Awareness campaign for domestic abuse victims launched

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.
Drive 24