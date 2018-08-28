Search

New heights for Newham Sixth Form College after Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 February 2019

Newham Sixth Form College, also known as 'NewVIc', has acheived an outstanding rating in personal development, behaviour and welfare. Picture: Newham Sixth Form College.

Archant

Ofsted has given an ‘outstanding’ rating for Newham Sixth Form College’s handling of personal development, behaviour and welfare.

A strong student voice and their courteous and enthusiastic approach by learners contributed to the ‘outstanding’ rating.

The school received an overall ‘good’ rating in the report, which followed an inspection in early December last year.

Principal and chief executive of the college Mandeep Gill said: “We are very proud of our broad offer and the wide ranging achievements of students with different abilities and ambitions.

“I am very much in favour of giving every student the opportunity to achieve on their terms.”

It is the first ‘outstanding’ the school has received since it was given an overall ‘requires improvement’ in 2014.

The inspectors also noted the enthusiasm of teachers, students’ access to work experience and new ways to agree the college’s values.

However, Ofsted said there was room for improvement, with A-Level students not making good enough progress relative to their starting points and a minority achieving high grades.

