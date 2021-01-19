New partnership to provide scholarships for Newham law students
- Credit: Google
Law students from Newham can get a scholarship to a top university thanks to a new partnership.
A £1,000 scholarship will be available to one Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) student each year who goes on to study at The University of Law.
Students will get priority access to study sessions with leading university professors and gain real-life legal experience.
They will also be supported with career and higher education progression.
The five-year partnership aims to support students with academic potential from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds by inspiring and engaging them to look at pathways into law.
You may also want to watch:
NewVIc vice principal Magdalena Johnson said: "Each year many of our students progress onto higher education to study law.
“We are absolutely delighted to be working with the University of Law to help more young people to follow their aspirations."
Most Read
- 1 Stratford councillor who slammed Boris's bike ride cycles 30 mile round trip across London
- 2 Police appeal for help after woman raped in Beckton
- 3 Tribute to 7th Barts Health Trust worker to die of Covid-19
- 4 Double murder accused remanded in custody over ‘brutal’ stabbings
- 5 Fan's column: West Ham are in the mix to battle it out with the big boys
- 6 NHS Nightingale London's jabs hub opens as Covid-19 vaccinations ramp up
- 7 Mayor vows to continue Newham free school meals scheme
- 8 Dangerous driver arrested after police find drugs and £28k cash
- 9 NHS 'concerned' about Covid vaccine uptake in Newham
- 10 Newham's Covid-19 case rate 'huge' but there is 'light at end of the tunnel'