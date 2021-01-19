New partnership to provide scholarships for Newham law students

Published: 7:00 AM January 19, 2021

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) has announced a new scholarships partnership with the University of Law. - Credit: Google

Law students from Newham can get a scholarship to a top university thanks to a new partnership.

A £1,000 scholarship will be available to one Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) student each year who goes on to study at The University of Law.

Students will get priority access to study sessions with leading university professors and gain real-life legal experience.

They will also be supported with career and higher education progression.

The five-year partnership aims to support students with academic potential from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds by inspiring and engaging them to look at pathways into law.

You may also want to watch:

NewVIc vice principal Magdalena Johnson said: "Each year many of our students progress onto higher education to study law.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with the University of Law to help more young people to follow their aspirations."