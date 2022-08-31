Promotion

“I knew NewVIc was going to be a safe place where I will feel comfortable and supported to achieve great results”

Meet Dorota, an aspiring scientist as she reflects on her time at NewVIc.

Dorota, an aspiring scientist, has secured a place at University College London to study biochemical engineering.

She had multiple offers to study biochemistry at Russell Group Universities after achieving top grades with A A A in biology, chemistry and maths.

She arrived from Poland and joined the college on our Progress to Advanced Programme.

We caught up with Dorota to find out a little more about her journey so far.

What made you choose NewVIc?

“When looking for a college I spent hours researching them. The state-of-the-art LRC was my biggest reason to come here. I just knew it was the perfect place for me to study and spend free periods getting on with my work and hanging out with my friends.

"I was amazed by NewVIc’s diversity and inclusivity, something not many other colleges were offering. I knew it was going to be a safe place where I will feel comfortable and supported.”

NewVIc student Dorota celebrating her A Level results - Credit: NewVIc

How have you found college so far?

“My experience has been nothing but awesome so far. Being able to study my three favorite subjects makes me very happy, however it is very challenging and requires a lot of hard work and dedication from me.

"We get great support from the teachers, even throughout the pandemic when we shifted to remote online learning. I still felt very supported throughout.

"The college offers a variety of sport activities for young people to participate in, like volleyball, which I love and play regularly.

"I also am keen on my wellbeing and student mental health - we have had lots of events around these at the college (online and some onsite activities) to get involved with and learn more about taking care of ourselves and different techniques to relieve some stress.”

Tell us about projects you were involved in at the college?

“During my first year at NewVIc I was a Here Come the Girls Ambassador with the Sports Academy at the college. Being an ambassador involved me organising charity events, sports activities and events that raise awareness to the student community.

"I had a chance to be a part of the Brilliant Club (a university-like experience) where I studied and wrote an essay about 'how the biopsychosocial model affects adolescents’ mental health’ in which I achieved a first grade!

"I am very grateful for having this opportunity as it allowed me to gain research, time-management and critical thinking skills. I completed a course on Future-learn by the University of East Anglia, which focused on current issues regarding combating antimicrobial resistance.

"I learnt that infections, which are being treated with antibiotics, could, again become life-threatening diseases.”

Dorota is going to University College London - Credit: NewVIC

Is there anything you wish you had known that you do now?

"At the beginning, I was afraid of participating in the enrichment and sport activities - however there was no need. Everyone is so friendly and helpful; the extra activities are extremely cool. I also wish I had known that it is okay to sometimes take a rest day, otherwise you can lose your motivation.”

Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?

“There are so many so it’s hard to choose one. I had the opportunity to interview and have a discussion with NewVIc alumni Gerda who is doing her PhD at University of Oxford.

"She has inspired me and shared some invaluable insights of getting into a top university. It was great to learn and see that a NewVIc alumni student like Gerda has very far, who also started out like myself, and it is very encouraging. You can watch my interview with Gerda here: https://youtu.be/b7TUvcYIH3o.”

What is your advice for students considering NewVIc?

“Working hard from the beginning of your studies is crucial to achieve great results. If you sometimes feel overwhelmed or overworked you can talk to your teachers, take a day off from revising and the power will come back to you.

"Remember to take care of yourself and participate in activities that will boost your level of endorphins. Never give up and always believe in yourself.”

So what is next for you?

“With the results I have achieved at NewVIc I am now going to study biochemical engineering at University College London.”

