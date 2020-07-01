Search

Bright idea earns Newham teenagers recognition in entrepreneurial competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 July 2020

Newham Sixth Form College pupils David Mongaba, Adrian Pascial and Tolu Olawumi received the people's choice award at London Metropolitan University's Big Idea Challenge. Picture: London Met

Archant

A bright idea earned three teenagers from Newham an award at one of London’s biggest entrepreneurial competitions for young people.

NewVIc pupils David Mongaba, Adrian Pascial and Tolu Olawumi were named the people’s choice winners at London Metropolitan University’s Big Idea Challenge for schools and colleges.

They were recognised for Crepland: a retail store that seeks to capitalise on the burgeoning trend for personalisation and customisation by enabling people to customise a pair of trainers they already own.

Run by the London Met’s business incubator Accelerator, alongside the university’s schools and colleges team, the challenge encourages and supports teenagers across London to treat entrepreneurship as a career path.

Accelerator head Simon Boot said: “I was seriously impressed with the ideas entered this year.”

