A Level results 2021: Record numbers achieve top grades in Newham

Published: 1:02 PM August 11, 2021

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz (right) with Cllr Jane Lofthouse, Cllr Sarah Ruiz (first - second left) and NewVIc principal Mandeep Gill (second right) with students at NewVIc College. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A record number of students in Newham have achieved higher than national average A Level and BTEC results, the council says.

Highlights from the borough's schools and colleges - which have reported results to date - include London Academy of Excellence in Stratford.

In total, 81 per cent of its grades were A* or A which is up from 73pc last year and 37 percentage points above the average for schools in England.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "I am so proud of the young people of Newham and everything they have achieved, particularly as they have experienced such adversity and disruption over the past year.

"I would like to thank our parents, carers and teachers for their dedication and commitment in supporting our young people."

According to the council, Chobham Academy recorded 44pc of grades at A* or A - a rise of 27pc on 2020 with 69pc A* to B grades, which is in line with the average in England.

NewVIc College reported 41pc of grades as A* to B, up from 32pc in 2020. A total of 558 students sat BTEC extended diplomas with 20pc earning the highest outcome of triple distinctions. The overall pass rate was 95pc.

St Bonaventure’s in Forest Gate saw 34pc of all grades at A* or A - up from 24pc in 2020 - and 63 per cent A* to B - a rise from 57pc in 2020.

Headteacher, Christopher McCormack, said: "We are celebrating the achievements of a fantastic cohort who have faced up to the challenges of the past two academic years with fortitude and resilience.

"It was lovely to see the student and teacher efforts rewarded with a fantastic set of results."

St Angela’s Ursuline in Forest Gate recorded 25pc of grades at A* or A, up from 16pc last year and 55pc were A* to B, up five per cent on 2020.

Cllr Sarah Ruiz, commenting on the borough's results, said: "This cohort have already faced so many challenges and worked incredibly hard so I know they will go on to achieve even more in the future. They should all be proud."

Nationally, the proportion of A Levels awarded an A grade or above has risen to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year due to Covid-19.

Thousands of students were given grades determined by teachers rather than exams with pupils assessed on what they were taught during the pandemic.