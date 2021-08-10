A Level results: NewVIc celebrates record achievements

Published: 1:16 PM August 10, 2021

Aisha Rashid, who earned A*A*A in history, biology and psychology, will be study classics at Oxford University. - Credit: NewVIc

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) pupils are celebrating some record A Level results after overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

The overall A Level and equivalent vocational pass rate at the Plaistow college remained high at 97 per cent, with more students achieving A* to B grades at A Level than in previous years.

More than 70pc of students achieved A* to C in 13 A Level subjects - a record achievement for the college.

Syed Maaiz Asim is the first NewVIc pupil to achieve four A* grades at A Level. - Credit: NewVIc

Aisha Rashid achieved A*A*A in history, biology and psychology and will be studying classics at Oxford University.

She will be the first NewVIc pupil to study classics at Worcester College and the second child in her family to study at one of the top Russell Group universities.

Aisha said: “I am so pleased with my results, I received a lot of support from the college’s honours programme.

“My teacher Carina (Ancell) helped me with classics and my application to university and really encouraged me throughout my time at college.

"If I had any struggles with my work, the teachers would give me different approaches to help me work through them.”

Syed Maaiz Asim, who studied maths, biology, chemistry and physics, became the first NewVIc pupil to achieve four A* grades at A Level.

He will be going on to Imperial College London to study physics.

More than half of pupils on vocational courses achieved a Triple Distinction* - equivalent to AAA at A Level.

Top performing vocational pupil Alison Ocana earned Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in applied science, along with two A Levels in maths (B) and Spanish (A).

She will study biomedical science at Lincoln University.

NewVIc principal and chief executive Mandeep Gill said: “Having met with many students and their parents this morning, it was amazing to see their reactions (and tears) of joy as they realised their results.

“Being a non-selective and fully inclusive college, we support students from all walks of life, who come to NewVIc with a variety of grades at GCSE.

“As a college, we are very clear that the grades a student arrives with, is far less important than where they want to go.

“This morning has proved that with the right support and opportunity, students can truly achieve anything they want.”