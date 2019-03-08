Search

A-level results: NewVIc principal 'proud' as Plaistow sixth form celebrates transforming youngsters' life chances

PUBLISHED: 14:57 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 15 August 2019

NewVIc sixth form in Plaistow is celebrating this year's results which saw an overall A-level pass rate of 97.3pc. Picture: Ken Mears

NewVIc sixth form in Plaistow is celebrating this year's results which saw an overall A-level pass rate of 97.3pc. Picture: Ken Mears

A vice-principal described his sixth form's mission as being the borough's 'engine of social mobility' on the day it celebrated 'fantastic' A-level and BTEC results.

L-R: Nafisa Uddin, Alan Kunna from NewVIc and Tasnia Uddin. Picture: Jon KingL-R: Nafisa Uddin, Alan Kunna from NewVIc and Tasnia Uddin. Picture: Jon King

Ray Ferris of Newham Sixth Form College, known as NewVIc, was speaking after the Plaistow based centre saw increases in the number of students achieving A*-B grades at A-level and a 98 per cent overall BTEC pass rate.

Mr Ferris said: "We're absolutely delighted. But we are not just about results. We are about educating the whole person.

Joseph Strutt is off to Manchester University after getting ABB in politics, history and religious studies at NewVIc. Picture: Jon KingJoseph Strutt is off to Manchester University after getting ABB in politics, history and religious studies at NewVIc. Picture: Jon King

"Our mission here is as an engine of social mobility. We're very proud of our top grade students but also those who have made a huge amount of progress."

This includes 19-year old identical twins Tasnia and Nafisa Uddin who both achieved three A grades in A-level maths, chemistry and biology after arriving at the college with a basic level of English and no GCSEs three years ago.

Shaun Lowe is off to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) to study history and world philosophy. Picture: Jon KingShaun Lowe is off to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) to study history and world philosophy. Picture: Jon King

But as Nafisa explained, it didn't come as much surprise: "We usually get the same grades. We were kind of expecting it."

Tasnia added: "Our mum is really happy. She said she knew we could do it."

The twins were on NewVIc's three-year progress to advanced course which is designed for youngsters who start without GCSEs or with little English.

NewVIc vice principal Ray Ferris said he was proud of the sixth form college's results. Picture: Jon KingNewVIc vice principal Ray Ferris said he was proud of the sixth form college's results. Picture: Jon King

Alan Kunna, manager of foundation learning, said: "A lot of the students on the course come from abroad and have to overcome barriers including studying in English for the first time.

"They go on to do brilliantly, being hard working and ambitious. It's often a fresh start. I'm really happy for them."

Ameera Ismail followed NewVIc's classics programme and is heading to Oxford University after achieving a B in English Literature on top of A grades in history and politics.

A delighted Ameera said: "I got my place! I had my interview earlier in the year, I was so nervous and stressed. "I'm really looking forward to starting my degree and spending some time to celebrate the rest of summer with my friends and family."

The college's overall pass rate at A-level was 97.3pc with 19 courses achieving 100pc passes.

Mr Ferris said: "I am so proud of the results our students have achieved."

