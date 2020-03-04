National Offer Day 2020: Nine in 10 Newham pupils get secondary school place at one of top three preferences

Around 90 per cent of pupils were offered a secondary school place at one of their first three preferences in Newham.

Nine in 10 pupils in Newham have been offered a secondary school place at one of their first three preferences.

London admissions data reveals 4,359 Newham residents applied for places in the borough's schools by the national closing date of October 31, with 94.23 per cent (4,113) offered one of their preferences.

This was in line with the London average.

In Newham, 64.3 per cent (2,801 pupils) were offered their first preference, compared with 68pc across London.

The number of children offered a place at one of their first three school choices (3,920) increased slightly to 89.9pc, compared with 88pc London-wide.

Councillor Julianne Marriott, lead member for education, said: "I'm really pleased that we have been able to offer a place for 4,113 pupils in Newham at one of their preferred schools.

"The demand for secondary schools continues to grow and we have been working with the local schools to provide extra places.

"Our 'places for all' strategy in 2019 remains. At that time, we allocated £24m to increase the number of secondary places through expansions of existing schools to meet the rise in demand for places."

The 5.58pc of pupils (243) who could not be offered any of their preferences were allocated to the closest school to their home with places available.

There were 210 Newham children offered places in their preferred school outside of the borough.

Meanwhile, 281 children who live in another borough were offered a place in Newham - 53 of whom have a sibling at a local school.

There were 114 late applicants, who will also be offered places.

Places are still available at Eastlea Community School and Rokeby School.