Newham primary school pupils put Stem skills to test as part of global science and technology challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 February 2020

Dersingham Primary School team the Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional final of the global First Lego League. Picture: Greg Champion

Archant

Manor Park pupils will take on schools from across the country as part of a global science and technology challenge.

Dersingham Primary School team the Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional final of the First Lego League - a competition for nine to 16-year-olds that develops science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) skills - after a series of project-based, robotics and teamwork-led challenges.

Hosted by Academy Achievers at Chobham Academy on January 25, the event featured six teams of up to 10 pupils from Maryland, Godwin Junior, Dersingham and Manor primary schools.

The Dersi_Coders go on to compete against the other regional winners from across England and Wales in Bristol on February 22.

Academy Achievers managing director Paulette Watson, who won the WinTrade 2019 award for women in engineering, said: "First Lego League enables children and young people to appreciate the opportunities that STEM has to offer.

"They are able to acquire these basic concepts at the same time making discoveries, using computational thinking and be able to be creative all at the same time."

