Forest Gate Community School shortlisted for prestigious education award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 09 May 2019

Charlotte Whelan is the head of Forest gate Community School. Pic: Tom Barnes

A secondary school in Forest Gate has been shortlisted for a prestigious education award for the second time in three years.

Forest Gate Community School in Forest Lane, is in the running for the TES award in the Secondary School of the Year category, having also been nominated in 2017.

The school was chosen after recording among the best GCSE results in the country for three years in a row.

They will take their place among eight secondary schools shortlisted nationally by a panel of education experts, with the winner announced on the night.

Earlier this year, the school hit the headlines after announcing they plan to introduce a four-and-a-half day working week to lift the work load burden on teachers.

Head of school Charlotte Whelan said: "It is truly a mark of the quality of teaching and leadership at this school that we have once again been nominated for this highly prestigious award.

"To not win last time was disappointing because as a school we have got use to setting very high standards and reaching them.

"This year we are once again up against very tough competition, it is a privilege and an honour to have been nominated alongside truly inspirational schools."

The school is part of the Newham-based Community Schools Trust and is partnered with The Cumberland School in Plaistow, which recorded the most improved GCSE results in the borough last year.

CEO of Community Schools Trust Simon Elliott said "Whilst we are pleased to be shortlisted and would love to take this award back to Newham, the true prize in the work we do is the transformative effect it has on the lives of our students."

TES editor Ann Mroz said: "It is wonderful to see such great ideas and excellent practice emerging from our schools and teachers, especially at a time when schools are under financial pressure.

"We had a record number of entries this year and the standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud. It's an extraordinary achievement to be on this shortlist."

Staff will attend an award dinner hosted by comedian Dave Gorman, where the winner will be announced next month.

