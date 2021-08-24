Newham sees highest rise in number of children needing free school meals in England, figures show
- Credit: PA
Newham has seen the highest increase in the number of pupils eligible for free school meals (FSM) in England, figures show.
The borough saw the number of children entitled to a free meal rise from 12,654 in 2019/20 to 17,348 in 2020/21 - an increase of 37 per cent - according to the Department for Education (DfE).
This compares to 24pc and 14pc rises in neighbouring Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets respectively.
In Newham, every child in primary school has the opportunity to have a free lunch, even if their parents or carers do not receive one of the qualifying benefits.
Of Newham's schools, Langdon Academy in East Ham has the highest number of youngsters eligible (702).
You may also want to watch:
It ranks seventh out of 11,291 schools nationally with 50 or more pupils who could take advantage of the scheme in 2020/21, the figures show.
READ MORE: School in Stratford unveils mural tribute to Marcus Rashford
Bobby Moore Academy saw the highest percentage increase in the number of pupils eligible for FSM in 2020/21 compared to 2019/20.
Most Read
- 1 Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion' who was 'loving towards everyone'
- 2 Man arrested before woman dies in fall is released under investigation
- 3 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
- 4 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 5 The noise and performance was incredible says Hammers boss Moyes
- 6 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
- 7 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
- 8 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 9 Steward who stole lanyards, wristbands for Euro 2020 final avoids jail
- 10 Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats
There were 127 pupils eligible in 2019/20, but this rocketed 98pc to 251 in 2020/21.