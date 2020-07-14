Search

Advanced search

Pupils from Custom House school join peers from around the world in online summer school programme

PUBLISHED: 12:10 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 14 July 2020

Royal Docks Academy pupil Timotiejus Milasevicius is excited to be taking part in the Felsted International Summer School Online global studies programme. Picture: RDA

Royal Docks Academy pupil Timotiejus Milasevicius is excited to be taking part in the Felsted International Summer School Online global studies programme. Picture: RDA

Archant

Year 10 pupils from a Custom House school are learning with peers from around the world during an online global studies course.

Mercy Sanyu says the online international summer school is an Mercy Sanyu says the online international summer school is an "amazing opportunity." Picture: RDA

Twenty teenagers from Royal Docks Academy on Prince Regent Lane are among more than 600 young people from around 30 countries taking part in the Felsted International Summer School Online.

Participants watch a prepared presentation before attending live discussions each day.

They are learning from university professors and PhD students, sharing their theories and concepts.

Ahead of the programmee, participant Timotiejus Milasevicius said: “It is an honour to be able to partake in such a learning experience that allows us to learn more about the world around us.

“The lessons planned for us – on global crisis and pandemics to international security - are most definitely topics which will be highly informative and even critical to know about as we move forward into the future.

You may also want to watch:

“I cannot wait to start and I look forward to meeting students from across the globe and getting to know them through the various discussions, debates and in-depth talks we will have about our world and the international workings of our countries.”

The two-week programme is covering globalisation, how to protect the environment, international finance, making predictions about the world, what makes a strong political leader and how justice works.

Participant Mercy Sanyu said: “In England’s school curriculum, we are taught an amalgamation of different information in subjects such as English, maths and science.

“However, the summer course allows students to gain knowledge on trending topics as well as engaging in discussions to broaden their views.

“I’m excited as the course gives me the opportunity to expand my knowledge on a plethora of topics and it also allows me to gain life skills that I can apply, as I transition into adulthood.”

Head of year 10 Sarah Newman added: “It is through experiences like this that they will build connections, opportunities and motivation to develop their career opportunities in these fields.”

The international summer school is usually held on site at the Felsted School in Essex each July but was cancelled this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Postmaster honoured for service to Manor Park community during coronvirus pandemic

Prakesh Shah from Walton Road Post Office in Manor Park has been recognised for the

Woman, 23, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died after being stabbed in Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Most Read

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Postmaster honoured for service to Manor Park community during coronvirus pandemic

Prakesh Shah from Walton Road Post Office in Manor Park has been recognised for the

Woman, 23, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died after being stabbed in Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Pupils from Custom House school join peers from around the world in online summer school programme

Royal Docks Academy pupil Timotiejus Milasevicius is excited to be taking part in the Felsted International Summer School Online global studies programme. Picture: RDA

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Job is not finished yet says West Ham United defender Ogbonna

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle (left) battle for the ball

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl