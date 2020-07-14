Pupils from Custom House school join peers from around the world in online summer school programme

Year 10 pupils from a Custom House school are learning with peers from around the world during an online global studies course.

Mercy Sanyu says the online international summer school is an "amazing opportunity." Picture: RDA

Twenty teenagers from Royal Docks Academy on Prince Regent Lane are among more than 600 young people from around 30 countries taking part in the Felsted International Summer School Online.

Participants watch a prepared presentation before attending live discussions each day.

They are learning from university professors and PhD students, sharing their theories and concepts.

Ahead of the programmee, participant Timotiejus Milasevicius said: “It is an honour to be able to partake in such a learning experience that allows us to learn more about the world around us.

“The lessons planned for us – on global crisis and pandemics to international security - are most definitely topics which will be highly informative and even critical to know about as we move forward into the future.

“I cannot wait to start and I look forward to meeting students from across the globe and getting to know them through the various discussions, debates and in-depth talks we will have about our world and the international workings of our countries.”

The two-week programme is covering globalisation, how to protect the environment, international finance, making predictions about the world, what makes a strong political leader and how justice works.

Participant Mercy Sanyu said: “In England’s school curriculum, we are taught an amalgamation of different information in subjects such as English, maths and science.

“However, the summer course allows students to gain knowledge on trending topics as well as engaging in discussions to broaden their views.

“I’m excited as the course gives me the opportunity to expand my knowledge on a plethora of topics and it also allows me to gain life skills that I can apply, as I transition into adulthood.”

Head of year 10 Sarah Newman added: “It is through experiences like this that they will build connections, opportunities and motivation to develop their career opportunities in these fields.”

The international summer school is usually held on site at the Felsted School in Essex each July but was cancelled this year.