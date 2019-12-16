Newham primary schools in national top 10 for reading, writing and maths results

Newham primary school performed better than most in the country in Key Stage 2 SATs results. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Newham primary schools ranked in the top 10 local authorities in England in key areas of education.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's Key Stage 2 SATs results published by the Department for Education reveal 76 per cent of primary school children achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

This compared with 65 per cent in the rest of the country and meant Newham ranked fifth nationally.

More than one in six pupils (16 per cent) in the borough achieved the higher standard, with Newham improving by 13 places nationally to eighth as a result.

Cabinet member for education, children and young people Julianne Marriott said: "We have a brilliant family of schools in Newham who work together to provide a fantastic education for our children.

You may also want to watch:

"Our schools offer so many opportunities, from the chance to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, represent our country at football and learn Chinese and they also get great SATS results."

In maths, 87 per cent of pupils met the expected standard and 38 per cent achieved the higher standard - putting Newham fifth and eighth respectively.

Newham's score in maths was 107, which was the sixth best nationally.

In grammar, punctuation and spelling, 87 per cent achieved the expected standard and more than half met the higher standard, placing Newham fifth nationally.

The council's interim director of education Sue Imbriano said: "These results are a tribute to the hard work, dedication and ambition of both our students, and our wonderful teachers.

"I look forward to working with all our schools to continue to offer our pupils the best possible start in life."