Newham GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

Students across Newham are set to receive their GCSE grades today (August 25), with results to be added to this page as they come in.

Various changes were introduced after two years of study disrupted by Covid, with this the first time exams were sat since the pandemic.

Grade boundaries are more lenient as a result. However, results are still expected to fall overall compared to record highs in 2021 - but remain up on 2019.

Students can pick up results from their schools anytime after 8am, with additional options to receive them via email or a call from a teacher.

For those who do not get the results they want, appeals and resits are available.

St Bonaventure's

Twins Awais and Hassan Ramzan - Credit: St Bonaventure's

Success runs in the family for twins Awais and Hassan Ramzan, with the St Bonaventure’s pupils both getting eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8 in their GCSEs.

Awais said: “I’ve worked so hard for five years, this means so much to me. I am delighted with my results and can’t wait to get started at the Sixth Form at St Bonaventure’s. I didn’t consider going anywhere else as I know it is the right place for me.”

Another top achiever, Ethan Matthew Cabatay, got seven 9s and three 8s, while Tomas Tamasauskis, who received one Grade 9, five Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and two Grade 6s, said: “I am extremely relieved after the last few years. I am so happy with my results. I am staying at St Bonaventure’s to do my A Levels as it is the best school.”

Emmanuel Okeke got a range of Grade 5s, 6s and 7s. He said: “I am absolutely ecstatic with these results. I was so worried that I wouldn’t get Good Passes [4 and above], but I am so happy, especially PE where I got a Grade 7. I had so much extra support, including access to tutoring. I worked hard and always followed the advice of my fantastic teachers.”

St Bonaventure's pupils open their GCSE results - Credit: St Bonaventure's

Overall, 82 per cent of pupils got at least a 4 in English and maths, a rise of 10pc from 2019. In those same subjects, 61pc of boys achieved 5+, seeing a 14pc rise on 2019 results. The business department enjoyed particular success with 82pc of boys gaining a Grade 5 or above, and PE where every student got at least a 5. In total, 84pc of grades awarded to the boys were at least Good Passes (Grade 4), and 70pc were Grades 9-7.

Headteacher Chris McCormack said: “The results our boys have achieved this year are absolutely brilliant. They each have high aspirations, and during their exams showed a steadfast dedication to their studies. They’ve proven to themselves that they are able to achieve whatever they put their minds to.”

Forest Gate Community School

Joy for Charlotte Morton from Forest Gate Community School - Credit: Maja Smiejkowska

Forest Gate Community School's executive headteacher said early GCSE results show the school has bucked the national trend of falling grades.

According to Thahmina Begum, the school has "performed in line with our 2019 results, if not slightly better actually".

Exams were last held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic hit.

The school has been ranked in the top 50 in the UK for progress for GCSE results since 2016 and preliminary results indicate it will cement its position, if not better it, for the sixth year running.

Ms Begum said: “We have to remember that this cohort, at the age of 13 or 14 – in year nine – suddenly found themselves at home in the lockdown and everything changed for them, their schooling was completely disrupted. And then in year 10, it happened all over again.

“But they’ve come back. It’s a normal school year, again and they have worked so hard, and it’s paid off.”

Charlotte Morton, 16, achieved ten grade 9s and one distinction star – equivalent to all A*.

“I feel relieved, I finally feel like the pressure is off,” she said.

Charlotte, the daughter of Ghanian immigrants who came to the UK in 2004, plans to go to sixth form at Westminster School to study biology, chemistry and maths.

She hopes to go into the medical field, including “maybe a doctor”.

This would follow in similar footsteps to her mother, who is an intensive care nurse at Whipps Cross Hospital.

Charlotte spoke about how she watched her mum work hard during lockdown and found herself stepping up at home as a result.

“There were lots of days where she would leave early in the morning and come back late at night or in the evening for the night shift… and when she came back you could see she was really tired,” she said.

"I’d be in my room getting on with my work and when I finished, she’d still be sleeping.

"Me and my brother, who was in sixth form at the time, helped out a lot at home.”

Hassan Siddique from Forest Gate Community School - Credit: Maja Smiejkowska

Hassan Siddique, 16, achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 7, which is equivalent to an A.

He said he is happy with his marks.

“When I did my exams, I thought I had done well, but I wasn’t expecting to have done this well – I’m elated,” he added.

Hassan plans to go to Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre to study maths, further maths, economics and politics.

Education Links

Nazeer Radominski celebrates his results with Education Links staff members Debbie Gallagher and Gary Partridge - Credit: Education Links

The principal of an alternative provision school in Newham has hailed one of its pupils who has achieved GCSE grades needed to study carpentry.

Nazeer Radominski, 16, has been with Education Links, which has campuses in Stratford, East Ham and Plaistow, for several months according to principal Sandy Davies.

She said: "Nazeer has worked really hard to overcome the problems that were holding him back.

"I am so pleased that he has achieved his potential and his big smile shows how happy he is."

The school works with young people who are "not thriving" at their mainstream school, Sandy explained.

"We are a small school, but Nazeer and his classmates really got their heads down to study and they have some great personal achievements to celebrate," she added.

Nazeer said: "I wouldn't have been able to do this without Education Links."



Eastlea Community School

Eastlea Community School headteacher Sarah Morgan with Errol Cheung - Credit: Eastlea Community School

Eastlea Community School has reported an improvement in the number of pupils passing both their GCSE maths and English exams, as well as in overall attainment.

Among the top achievers were Errol Chung, who secured five Grade 9s among his 12 GCSEs, and aspiring medic Mumin Nur Rahman, who earned seven Grade 9s out of the 12 subjects he took. Both will be progressing to study A Levels.

Akramul Subhan will be moving to Brampton Manor after achieving nine Grade 9s, while aspiring lawyer Sadia Chowdhury secured eleven GCSEs five of which were a Grade 7 and above. Laura Zante hopes to continue her A-Level studies at Leyton after achieving 12 GCSEs, seven of which were a grade 7 and above.

Headteacher Sarah Morgan said: “We are so proud of the work and achievements of all of our students. As the first year group to sit national exams in the last two years there was an immense amount of added pressure on students. We are delighted that the overall results have improved, particularly with the issues faced by schools across the country as a result of the pandemic.”





Lister Community School

Lister Community School's Het Vora with headteacher Kunal Vora - Credit: Lister Community School

The head boy of Lister Community School in Plaistow achieved straight 9s as GCSE results were revealed today (August 25).

Het Vora got ten 9s, the highest grade, and was the school's top performer.

Four other pupils - Rohannu Zaman, Mariyam Khatri, Ashfiyan Ahmed and Moneer Zameer - achieved six grade 9s.

The school's attainment 8 score - which measures pupils across eight qualifications - was up to 50.07 from 47.8 in 2019.

Around 54pc of pupils achieved at least five grade 5s or higher, which was almost 9pc higher than 2019.

Headteacher Kunal Vora told those getting their results: "Remember that you are more than a grade. The resilience you have shown under such conditions as we have experienced over the last two years is remarkable.

"You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people. We could not be prouder of you."





Stratford School Academy

Students at Stratford School Academy celebrating their GCSE results - Credit: Stratford School Academy

Students at Stratford School Academy have achieved the school’s best-ever results, with 84 per cent gaining a four or above in English and maths.

More than 72pc also secured a five or above in both subjects, with headteacher Craig Hewitt saying the school is “delighted” with the results.

Among those to have scored highly were Saba Shaikh, with grade nines in all subjects, Owen Wang, with eight grade nines and one grade eight, and Patrizia Hossain, with grade eight in five subjects.

Pedro Lira, who joined the school having emigrated from Brazil in 2017 unable to speak English, meanwhile achieved a grade eight in English Literature and seven grades above a grade six.

He said: “Apart from sitting my GCSE exams, one of my proudest moments was when I was able to read aloud to my class without anyone correcting me or giggling when I mispronounced words.

“Now, thanks to all of my teachers and most importantly the EAL (English as an Additional Language) department, I am able to say that I’ve achieved some really great results today.”

Saba Shaikh at Stratford School Academy achieved grade nine in all of her subjects - Credit: Stratford School Academy

On the students’ success, Mr Hewitt said: “Thanks to the hard work of our staff, this year, our students have really taken every opportunity afforded to them to grow not only academically but as individuals.

“I am confident that the class of 2022 will take this spirit forward with them and go on to do great things.”





Rokeby School

Students Tanbir Rahman, Dian Mahmood and Aaryan Islam from Rokeby School on GCSE results day 2022 - Credit: Rokeby School

Rokeby School on Barking Road has increased its attainment of grade eight GCSE results compared to pre-pandemic levels, with 37 per cent of students getting a grade seven or higher in maths.

Dian Mahmood was one of those to achieve excellent results, securing a remarkable 13 grade nines and one BTec distinction.

Dian said: “Rokeby School has taught me to 'dare to be the best'. With the support of my family and teachers, I have succeeded. My family and I could not be happier.”

Aryan Islam was another who achieved strong grades, with ten nines, two eights and one seven.

Aryan’s mother, Mohammad Islam, said: “I am so pleased that I sent my son to Rokeby. He really enjoyed the lessons and speaks highly of the teachers and their teaching.”

Charlotte Robinson, Rokeby’s headteacher said: “I am immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted last couple of years.

“The commitment, resilience and sheer determination of staff and students is exemplary.

“All the staff at Rokeby have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress into post 16 education and employment, and continue to ‘dare to be the best’!



