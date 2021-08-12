GCSE results 2021: How well did Newham do?

Published: 6:05 PM August 12, 2021

How well has Newham done in this year's GCSE results? - Credit: PA

Youngsters in Newham have achieved "excellent" GCSE results despite the challenges of the pandemic, according to the town hall.

After a "difficult" year of interrupted schooling, pupils across the borough have earned "excellent" GCSE results, Newham Council has stated.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "Despite the challenges, our young people have shown incredible resilience to achieve outstanding GCSE results across our schools.

"I’m so proud of all of them and of our school staff who have supported them. Nothing is more important than the future of our young people and the council is doing all it can to support them in this, the year of the young person. I wish students every success in their next endeavours."

This summer’s exams were replaced with teacher assessments as directed by the Department for Education.

Pupils were unable to access the same level of in-classroom teaching during the year due to Covid -19 restrictions. This resulted in a significant amount of teaching and learning taking place online.

Overall in Newham, 79 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or better in both English and maths, up from 73pc in 2020 and 67pc in 2019. In England, 71pc of pupils achieved this standard in 2020, according to the council.

The borough has also seen 58pc of entries achieve a grade 5 or better in both English and maths, up from 54pc in 2020 and 47pc in 2019. In England, 50pc of pupils achieved this standard in 2020.

To mark GCSE results day, the mayor joined Cllrs Sarah Ruiz and Jane Lofthouse at Little Ilford School in Manor Park to meet pupils receiving their results.

Cllr Sarah Ruiz, who is cabinet member​ for education and children social care, said: "Seeing young people receiving their excellent results today is a real joy.

"Pupils this year have overcome significant obstacles to achieve these results. Our warmest congratulations to all pupils and school staff."