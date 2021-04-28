Sixth form college nominated for two further education awards

Published: 10:17 AM April 28, 2021

A top performing sixth form college has been nominated for two national awards.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form (NCS) in East Ham and its principal Mouhssin Ismail are shortlisted for the TES Further Education Awards 2021, each for the second time.

Mr Ismail is in the running for FE leader of the year and his school is up for sixth-form college of the year.

Since Mr Ismail took over, NCS students have received nine offers to US Ivy League schools on full scholarships worth more than £1million.

On average, 95 per cent of its students win places to Russell Group universities, the NCS says.

About 60 students from NCS go on to take medicine and dentistry courses at university each year - among the highest in the UK.

Mr Ismail said: “I did not get into teaching for the awards but it is certainly nice for the sixth form to be recognised for its many achievements.

“The real rewards come in seeing our students’ lives transformed by the gold standard teaching and education, plus the world-class opportunities on offer.”

The online awards ceremony will take place on May 28.