Newham Collegiate Sixth Form in East Ham was rated Outstanding in all assessment categories by Ofsted - Credit: Isabel Infantes

A sixth form in East Ham has been awarded full marks by the education watchdog.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form (NCS) was rated Outstanding by Ofsted after earning the top grade in all five assessment categories.

The school in Barking Road was praised in a recent inspection report for the "impeccable" behaviour of learners, high expectations for success and excellent exam results, which are among the best nationally.

Headteacher Mohssin Ismail said: "We are immensely proud of being awarded Ofsted’s top grade of Outstanding in every category, especially when it is reported that some Outstanding schools have been downgraded under the new more rigorous framework.

"Whilst the Ofsted report does not highlight any areas for improvement, making it almost the perfect report, we are not complacent, as we are always looking to improve and deliver even stronger outcomes and wide-ranging opportunities for our young people."

Inspectors also praised teachers' high level of subject expertise, ambition of students and the leadership at the sixth form.

Mr Ismail said: "Securing Ofsted's top grade in every category is testament to the dedication, commitment and relentless drive for excellence of all of our teachers.

"Special mention also for our young people who are driven, ambitious, courteous and role models for the school and our entire community."

The NCS, which has more than 650 students, specialises in teaching 12 academic A-level subjects, with a focus on mathematics and the sciences.

The sixth form recently made national headlines when it was revealed the it received more place offers from Russell Group universities than Eton between 2018 and 2020.

The NCS has also sent six students to elite Ivy League universities in the United States – including Princeton and Harvard – over the last five years.

The sixth form, part of the City of London Academies Trust, had not previously been inspected by Ofsted.

An except of its report, published following an inspection from October 6-8 last year, read: “Learners at Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre benefit from studying in an environment dedicated to academic excellence.

“They benefit from their teachers’ high levels of subject expertise which allow them to learn not only the content of their A-level syllabus but also knowledge beyond that required for their examinations."

It also praised leaders’ "expertise in preparing them to make successful applications to the most competitive universities and apprenticeship pathways."