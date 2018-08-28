Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

A sixth form college which opened just four years ago has been named as one of the top one per cent in the country.

Mouhssin Ismail principal of Newham Collegiate Sixth Form has been nominated for the GG2 Leadership Awards after the outstanding performance of the college.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form (NCS) in Barking Road, East Ham, features in the prestigious line up of top schools and colleges compiled by the training and analysis company Alps Education.

The table charts the progress made by students across the UK by comparing their A-Level grades compared to with they received at GCSE.

NCS, which recently joined the City of London Academies Trust, have also seen 95per cent of their students’ progress on to the country’s top and most competitive Russell Group universities for the last two years in a row.

Stats released by the Department for Education last week also reveal the school have outperformed top independent schools including Eton College in terms of pupil progress.

The NCS scored plus 0.58 on the Progress 8 measure, half a grade higher than Eton who scored plus 0.03

NCS’s headteacher Mouhssin Ismail grew up in Newham and gave up a six-figure salary as a city lawyer to become a teacher in his old neighbourhood.

He said: “This is truly a remarkable achievement. To be so consist in our results just four years into opening shows the expertise and dedication of staff at this sixth form.

“This award is a much about the hard work of our students and their ambitions to succeed. We have created a culture at this sixth form where students truly believe anything is possible.

“The consistency of our success is a testament to our mantra that no matter what your background, if you are prepared to put in the effort nothing is beyond you.”

He added: “It is testament to our students that they achieve this level of academic success, and proves that it does not matter what your background, if you try then you will succeed.”

NCS sent a record number of students to Oxford or Cambridge in 2017, while student Tafsia Shikdar won a partly funded £200,000 scholarship to MIT, regarded as the best university in the world for science and engineering.

The deadline for students applying to join NCS this September is on February 15.

For more details visit thencs.co.uk.