Colleges offer 'alternative paths' towards fruitful careers, principal says

Interview

With students across the UK expected to receive lower levels of top grades in this year's A-levels, one Newham principal believes colleges offer "alternative pathways" to success.

Ofqual, the exams watchdog, said results are "highly likely" to be lower than last year meaning many could face alternative choices for their next steps.

Newham College principal Paul Stephen said it uses the likes of work experience and industrial placements to help students develop a better understanding of career pathways.

Its model combines academic theory with vocational training.

Mr Stephen explained that equipping students to join critical sectors of the economy such as health and social care, construction, engineering and technology means students can be confident that their courses will lead to jobs.

"There is a large and widening gap between higher education and industry," he told the Recorder.

"Colleges recognise there are different routes to success and offer students more options and alternative pathways to building successful careers."

Paul Stephen moved to education after a career in finance - Credit: Michael Cockerham

"Our extensive employer relations help our BTEC and T-Levels students develop their confidence, practical skills, and understanding of career pathways through work experience and industrial placements."

Newham College student Holly Anderson is currently undergoing an internship at global banking firm Societe Generale, having also spent a six-month placement at a doctor's surgery.

She said: "You can't always learn about professional environments in a three year degree; it's something you need to experience.

"The fact that Newham College was able to provide me with so many opportunities that I've loved has enabled me to do so well."

Newham College students celebrate graduation - Credit: Michael Cockerham

Mr Stephen has been at the helm of the college since his predecessor Di Gowland retired in 2017.

He said: "Education has been the most rewarding episode in my career because you can just make such a transformative impact on the whole geography in a whole area."

With A-level and BTEC results around the corner, Mr Stephen wished the borough's students well and encouraged them to contact the college.

"This is a college which has a fantastic tradition of supporting people to develop vocational practical skills and to succeed academically."