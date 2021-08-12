GCSE results 2021: Newham College 'proud' of students' achievements

Published: 4:36 PM August 12, 2021

Mathin Miah studied for his qualification as an access student and is now going to UEL to study business management. - Credit: Newham College

A further education college's vice-principal has spoken of his pride for students as they receive their results.

Jamie Purser, who is second in command at Newham College, described the last academic year as "very challenging".

He said: "Newham College is exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements.

"The last year has been very challenging for our learners, but despite all of the difficulties that Covid has presented to our students, staff and communities, our fantastic learners and staff teams have ensured that Newham College learners’ have once again achieved highly this year."

Kabir Ahammad's advice for new students is: 'Be passionate and listen to your teachers who will help motivate you to study hard.' - Credit: Newham College

Among those celebrating is Kabir Ahammad who started at the college - which has bases in East Ham and Stratford - in 2017. Since then he has progressed from entry level one up to level three.

You may also want to watch:

He also studied level one in an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) course, functional skills English as well as GCSE maths. ⁠ ⁠

Kabir achieved a grade 8 in maths as well as a distinction in his BTEC access electronics with software engineering.

And his advice to new students:⁠ ⁠"Be passionate and listen to your teachers who will help motivate you to study hard."

Murshida Mohamed Zahirudeen is planning to take chemistry, biology and criminology at A Level. - Credit: Newham College

Fellow student, Murshida Mohamed Zahirudeen is planning to take chemistry, biology and criminology at A Level after scooping "excellent" grades.⁠ ⁠She is hoping to become a forensic analyst.

Ferdousi Hoque is a step closer to her dream of going to university and becoming a teacher. Her favourite subjects are maths and computer science.

She said: "These subjects are my dream - I can't live without maths."⁠

Ferdousi Hoque is a step closer to her dream of going to university. - Credit: Newham College

READ MORE: When are GCSE and A Level results out and how fair will grades be?

Mathin Miah achieved a grade 8 in maths and is going on to study business management at the University of East London.

And Hessam Motlagh studied through studied the college's access to higher education programme and now plans to take construction project management at the University of West London.

Hessam Motlagh received a grade 8 in GCSE maths. - Credit: Newham College

READ MORE: Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Across the UK, normal exams were cancelled for the second year running due to the disruption students experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Instead teachers have arrived at final grades based on what has been taught.