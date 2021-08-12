News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Education

GCSE results 2021: Newham College 'proud' of students' achievements

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:36 PM August 12, 2021   
Mathin Miah

Mathin Miah studied for his qualification as an access student and is now going to UEL to study business management. - Credit: Newham College

A further education college's vice-principal has spoken of his pride for students as they receive their results.

Jamie Purser, who is second in command at Newham College, described the last academic year as "very challenging".

He said: "Newham College is exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements.

"The last year has been very challenging for our learners, but despite all of the difficulties that Covid has presented to our students, staff and communities, our fantastic learners and staff teams have ensured that Newham College learners’ have once again achieved highly this year."

Kabir Ahammad

Kabir Ahammad's advice for new students is: 'Be passionate and listen to your teachers who will help motivate you to study hard.' - Credit: Newham College

Among those celebrating is Kabir Ahammad who started at the college - which has bases in East Ham and Stratford - in 2017. Since then he has progressed from entry level one up to level three.

You may also want to watch:

He also studied level one in an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) course, functional skills English as well as GCSE maths. ⁠ ⁠

Kabir achieved a grade 8 in maths as well as a distinction in his BTEC access electronics with software engineering.

Most Read

  1. 1 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  2. 2 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
  3. 3 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
  1. 4 Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests
  2. 5 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, last seen in Newham
  3. 6 GCSE results 2021: Little Ilford head praises 'terrific' pupils but slams government's exam 'shambles'
  4. 7 Warburton admitted QPR were lucky to get past Orient and must be ruthless
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: Record numbers achieve top grades in Newham
  6. 9 GCSE results 2021: Plashet hails youngsters' success after 'extraordinary' year
  7. 10 GCSE results: St Angela’s Ursuline pupils 'resilience' praised

And his advice to new students:⁠ ⁠"Be passionate and listen to your teachers who will help motivate you to study hard."

Murshida Mohamed Zahirudeen

Murshida Mohamed Zahirudeen is planning to take chemistry, biology and criminology at A Level. - Credit: Newham College

Fellow student, Murshida Mohamed Zahirudeen is planning to take chemistry, biology and criminology at A Level after scooping "excellent" grades.⁠ ⁠She is hoping to become a forensic analyst.

Ferdousi Hoque is a step closer to her dream of going to university and becoming a teacher. Her favourite subjects are maths and computer science.

She said: "These subjects are my dream - I can't live without maths."⁠ 

Ferdousi Hoque

Ferdousi Hoque is a step closer to her dream of going to university. - Credit: Newham College

READ MORE: When are GCSE and A Level results out and how fair will grades be?

Mathin Miah achieved a grade 8 in maths and is going on to study business management at the University of East London.

And Hessam Motlagh studied through studied the college's access to higher education programme and now plans to take construction project management at the University of West London.

Hessam Motlagh

Hessam Motlagh received a grade 8 in GCSE maths. - Credit: Newham College

READ MORE: Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Across the UK, normal exams were cancelled for the second year running due to the disruption students experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Instead teachers have arrived at final grades based on what has been taught.

London GCSE results
Education News
Newham College
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cordon in Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Knife Crime

Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police closed Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Crime

Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ronnie Wood opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town

Music

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood opens studio in Canning Town

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLYKERB street food market at Festival 30 at Seven Dials in London, a free one-day

Summer

Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon