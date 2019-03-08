Newham College signs deal for specialist high-speed rail education

Newham College has signed a partnership to help the borough's students learn the skills they need to work on high speed railways.

It's working with the National College for High Speed Rail to bring specialist training to the college to improve what it can offer in subjects like engineering and management.

The National College for High Speed Rail's goal is to train and develop the next generation of technicians, engineers and project managers in the UK's rail industry.

East Ham's MP Stephen Timms went to the signing ceremony between principal Paul Stephen and chief executive Claire Mowbray.

"People here in Newham have a great deal to offer to employers looking for bright young people with great potential," he said.

Mr Timms added he was sure the students at Newham College would make big contributions to the rail industry.

Newham College's London location, engineering courses and its successful bid to government for a new Institute of Technology were big reasons to come to the borough, said Ms Mowbray.