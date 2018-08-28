Newham youth club wins Lego architecture contest

A team of seven Newham children won the contest with a heart-shaped house. The breif was to make 'the home of the future'. Picture: HTA Design. HTA Design

Newham children who made a Lego heart-shaped house have won a competition to design the house of the future.

The team six members, from Fight for Peace youth club, were each awarded £25 worth of vouchers and the club was given an Apple iMac computer.

Seven teams took part and were all given a pack of Lego. The models had to be within a 32 x 32 stud Lego base plate and have no more than three stories.

London architects HTA Design ran the contest, with judges led by Ben Derbyshire, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects

Mr Derbyshire said: “The winning team ‘Fight for Peace’ stood out for their fantastic teamwork, with a super creative designer, great research and project manager and a very diligent builder!”

He added that the competition was a good opportunity for the young people to explore the fields of design and construction.