Students across the borough will be receiving their A-level results today

Students across Newham are set to receive their A level, BTEC and T Level results today, August 18 – and we will be updating results from all schools and colleges as they come in.

Overall, A Level grades are down on the past two years, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The drop was expected as exams were held for the first time since 2019, with a number of adaptations, including advance notice of some topics, to mitigate lost learning during the pandemic.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8am, but universities will already know grades and will be on hand for students with any queries.

St Angela's Ursuline pupils Sefora Daniel, Amara Vicencio, Elaira Polintan and Gift Iyoha celebrate their results - Credit: St Angela's Ursuline

St Angela's Ursuline

Nearly three quarters of grades (72pc) at St Angela's Ursuline were A*-B in what headteacher Mark Johnson described as "record-breaking results".

The school, in Forest Gate, also saw 93pc achieve A*-C and almost all (99pc) a pass of A*-E.

Mr Johnson said: "In a year where schools might expect a downturn in results I am immensely proud of the staff and students of St Angela’s to produce record breaking results after the Covid years.

"These are our best results as a sixth form and this is a testament to the planning and execution of educating through Covid times as well as the dedication of everyone in our school community."

Among the top achievers were Sefora Daniel and Amara Vicencio, who both got three A*s.

Sefora is heading to Warwick to read modern foreign languages and economics while Amara will be going to Bath to read mathematics.

Elaira Polintan's grades of A*A*A will take her to Birmingham to read computer science, and Gift Iyoha achieved A*A*A*A and will be taking a gap year.

London Academy of Excellence

Students at the London Academy of Excellence (LAE) in Stratford have recorded the school’s best A Level results achieved through public exams.

More than a third of all grades were A*, and almost three quarters were A* or A.

At the time of writing, the school said one in eight of its students are set for Oxford or Cambridge, and seven in 10 for other Russell Group universities.

Among the students to have achieved three A* grades were Anisha Pervin, who will study medicine at Imperial College London, Anamaria Andrei, who is off to Cambridge to study human, social and political sciences, and Gabriel Perez Pineda, who will be studying chemistry at Oxford.

Headteacher Alex Crossman said: “My colleagues and I are deeply proud that LAE students continue to challenge expectations of young people from inner city backgrounds and to demonstrate that ability and aspiration can be found in all parts of society.”