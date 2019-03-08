Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham College gets share of government's £170 million for new technical schools

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 April 2019

The new London Institute of Transport Technology will sit on the edge of Albert Islant, in Royal Docks, overlooking the Thames. Picture: Andrew Phillips.

The new London Institute of Transport Technology will sit on the edge of Albert Islant, in Royal Docks, overlooking the Thames. Picture: Andrew Phillips.

Andrew Phillips

Part of the £170 million pot to increase the number of people with technical skills in the UK is coming to Newham.

Newham College have partnered with Queen Mary University London to become one of the 12 new 'Institutes of Technology'.

The new school will be called the London Institute of Transport Technology (LITT) and sit on the edge of the Thames on Albert Island in Royal Docks.

Paul Stephen is principal and chief executive of Newham College.

He said: “The mission of Newham College is to help local people get great jobs. LITT will create thousands of opportunities for local people to build the skills and experience needed to thrive in the transport industry which is key to London's productivity and global reach.”

The LITT is part of the government's push to fill the skills shortage affecting technical sectors like engineering.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said the goal of the new facility is to give people from Newham access to well-paid and rewarding careers while contributing to the economy.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz said the project is also meant to support the local economy.

“I see this latest achievement as a major step forward in developing a Newham talent pipeline that not only specifically prioritises local people in developing new skills, it will help raise aspirations of our young people to be at the forefront of meeting the world's demand,” she said.

Neighbouring Barking and Dagenham has also received funding for its own 'Institute of Technology'.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Revealed: Number of ‘super size’ babies born at Newham and Royal London hospitals and Barkantine centre

'Super size' babies can cause birthing probems, says Royal College of Midwives. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Revealed: Number of ‘super size’ babies born at Newham and Royal London hospitals and Barkantine centre

'Super size' babies can cause birthing probems, says Royal College of Midwives. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

Youngsters from across Newham took part in a sports camp at Calverton Primary School (pic: Rob Cooper)

Newham College gets share of government’s £170 million for new technical schools

The new London Institute of Transport Technology will sit on the edge of Albert Islant, in Royal Docks, overlooking the Thames. Picture: Andrew Phillips.

Classic movie posters with Brexit twist appear in Stratford

Commuters may have stumbled upon a series of bizarre reproductions of much-beloved movie posters, but with a Brexit� twist this morning.Picture: Jeff Moore

London Aquatics Centre to host World Para-Swimming Championships

The London Aquatics Centre will host the World Para-Swimming Championships in September (pic: Nigel French/PA)

West Ham defender: ‘We played like the home team and Manchester United were the away side’

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists