Search

Advanced search

New primary school to open in Stratford next year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2020

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

LLDC

The trust behind a Stratford free school is set to open a new primary school next year.

The school is due to welcome its first pupils in September next year. Picture: LLDCThe school is due to welcome its first pupils in September next year. Picture: LLDC

The 420-pupil school, being built on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will be operated by the Big Education Trust.

It currently operates School 21, an all-through school in Pitchford Street which opened in September 2012 and is currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Planning permission has been granted for the new school to be constructed as part of the next phase of the 1,200-home Sugar House Island development.

Andrew Cobden, managing director of site developers Vastint UK, said: “We’re immensely pleased that LLDC has approved this application and that School 21, renowned for its high-quality teaching, will be joining Sugar House Island.

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDCArtist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

“The new school will be another strong driver for families to settle in new homes coming shortly on Sugar House Island.

“The school will be an integral part of the community as its facilities will be available for use on a regular basis.”

You may also want to watch:

It will feature a rooftop play space, musical walk play area and provision for outdoor teaching including a green outdoor classroom.

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDCArtist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

Co-founder of School 21 and co-director of The Big Education Trust, Peter Hyman, said: “We are delighted to be part of such an exciting project.

“The new primary school will be about educating the whole child - head, heart and hand - and will draw on the expertise of the amazing creative partners who are being attracted to the site.”

The Sugar House Island neighbourhood is set to feature 624,000 sq. ft of offices in addition to the new school and homes, 40 per cent of which will have three or more bedrooms.

Bars, restaurants, shops and a 350-room hotel are also planned for the 26 acre development, with riverside paths to allow walking and cycling routes to take priority over cars.

Mr Cobden added: “We expect an increase in the number of children living in the local area.

“The new primary school will provide an educational environment that is both inspiring and uplifting.”

Construction work on the school is set to commence in April 2020 and is predicted to be complete by July 2021, ready to welcome pupils in September next year.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Bowls clubs in jeopardy as national and county season is cancelled

Kevin Fitzgerald of Wanstead Central at the Essex County Bowls Club

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

West Ham FA Cup hero Taylor was almost cup-tied for 1975 triumph

West Ham United's two-goal hero Alan Taylor (c) celebrates with teammates Billy Bonds (l) and Trevor Brooking (r) after the match

Health experts: Newsprint is safe from coronavirus

Dr Hilary Jones says newspapers are an essential service and if someone picks them up and delivers them to a doorstep or letterbox they are safe. Picture: PA
Drive 24