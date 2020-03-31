New primary school to open in Stratford next year

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC LLDC

The trust behind a Stratford free school is set to open a new primary school next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school is due to welcome its first pupils in September next year. Picture: LLDC The school is due to welcome its first pupils in September next year. Picture: LLDC

The 420-pupil school, being built on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will be operated by the Big Education Trust.

It currently operates School 21, an all-through school in Pitchford Street which opened in September 2012 and is currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Planning permission has been granted for the new school to be constructed as part of the next phase of the 1,200-home Sugar House Island development.

Andrew Cobden, managing director of site developers Vastint UK, said: “We’re immensely pleased that LLDC has approved this application and that School 21, renowned for its high-quality teaching, will be joining Sugar House Island.

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

“The new school will be another strong driver for families to settle in new homes coming shortly on Sugar House Island.

“The school will be an integral part of the community as its facilities will be available for use on a regular basis.”

You may also want to watch:

It will feature a rooftop play space, musical walk play area and provision for outdoor teaching including a green outdoor classroom.

Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC Artist's impression of the new primary school on Sugar House Island. Picture: LLDC

Co-founder of School 21 and co-director of The Big Education Trust, Peter Hyman, said: “We are delighted to be part of such an exciting project.

“The new primary school will be about educating the whole child - head, heart and hand - and will draw on the expertise of the amazing creative partners who are being attracted to the site.”

The Sugar House Island neighbourhood is set to feature 624,000 sq. ft of offices in addition to the new school and homes, 40 per cent of which will have three or more bedrooms.

Bars, restaurants, shops and a 350-room hotel are also planned for the 26 acre development, with riverside paths to allow walking and cycling routes to take priority over cars.

Mr Cobden added: “We expect an increase in the number of children living in the local area.

“The new primary school will provide an educational environment that is both inspiring and uplifting.”

Construction work on the school is set to commence in April 2020 and is predicted to be complete by July 2021, ready to welcome pupils in September next year.