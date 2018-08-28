New primary school set to be built as part of 3,800-home development

Families living in Silvertown are set to benefit from a new 450-place primary school.

Royal Wharf Primary School, which is set to get the go-ahead by Newham Council next week, will offer places for children in Reception to Year 6, as well as part time nursery places for three and four-year-olds.

The new school, to be built by Ballymore and Oxley as part of the 3,800-home Royal Wharf development, will be part of the Britannia Education Trust.

The trust runs the nearby Britannia Village Primary School, which will host the first cohort of Royal Wharf reception pupils in September. Those children will then move to the new school in September 2020.

John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, said: “Our vision for Royal Wharf has always been to create a new neighbourhood that has a real community at its core and the Royal Wharf Primary School will go a long way to achieving this.

“Many residents have chosen the development to start a family or to bring up young children and as developers we have a responsibility to ensure that a good education is easily accessible.

“We have every confidence the Britannia Education Trust will run a school that satisfies the needs of local people.”

The agreement that the council are set to approve is that it will receive £3.5 million from developers Ballymore and Oxley - the value of the land for educational use.

Once the school is built, Ballymore and Oxley will then have the option to purchase the land, which currently generates no financial income for the council, for a nominal fee.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency has already agreed financial support for Royal Wharf Primary School, while the council itself gave the green light for the free school in June last year.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Developers coming to Newham know that investing in our borough is not just about housing, it’s about building community facilities that our young people and families need.

“As a council we carefully look at the land we own to determine how we can best maximise its social value for our residents so that they can thrive with their families and contribute to our borough’s vibrant and diverse community.”