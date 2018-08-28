Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New primary school set to be built as part of 3,800-home development

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 February 2019

Families living in Silvertown are set to benefit from a new 450-place primary school.

Royal Wharf Primary School, which is set to get the go-ahead by Newham Council next week, will offer places for children in Reception to Year 6, as well as part time nursery places for three and four-year-olds.

The new school, to be built by Ballymore and Oxley as part of the 3,800-home Royal Wharf development, will be part of the Britannia Education Trust.

The trust runs the nearby Britannia Village Primary School, which will host the first cohort of Royal Wharf reception pupils in September. Those children will then move to the new school in September 2020.

John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, said: “Our vision for Royal Wharf has always been to create a new neighbourhood that has a real community at its core and the Royal Wharf Primary School will go a long way to achieving this.

“Many residents have chosen the development to start a family or to bring up young children and as developers we have a responsibility to ensure that a good education is easily accessible.

“We have every confidence the Britannia Education Trust will run a school that satisfies the needs of local people.”

The agreement that the council are set to approve is that it will receive £3.5 million from developers Ballymore and Oxley - the value of the land for educational use.

Once the school is built, Ballymore and Oxley will then have the option to purchase the land, which currently generates no financial income for the council, for a nominal fee.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency has already agreed financial support for Royal Wharf Primary School, while the council itself gave the green light for the free school in June last year.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Developers coming to Newham know that investing in our borough is not just about housing, it’s about building community facilities that our young people and families need.

“As a council we carefully look at the land we own to determine how we can best maximise its social value for our residents so that they can thrive with their families and contribute to our borough’s vibrant and diverse community.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

New primary school set to be built as part of 3,800-home development

Hockey: East London hit promotion rivals for six

East London men's eighths team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

Coach Bloye departs Orient’s academy

Leyton Orient's pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s centre back Turley looking to follow in Webb’s footsteps

Jamie Turley gets up to head home the winning goal for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping men remain clear, women battle to draw

Wapping men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists