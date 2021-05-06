Staff 'overjoyed' as nursery opens in Stratford

Published: 1:27 PM May 6, 2021

The nursery is in New Garden Quarter. - Credit: Hari

A ribbon has been cut at the official opening of a new nursery in Stratford.

Bright Little Stars Nursery (BLS) opened the doors of its base in New Garden Quarter on Tuesday, May 4.

Chief executive Amol Devani said: "Despite the challenging year, I am extremely proud of the BLS team who have persevered to bring our high-quality care and education offering to Stratford.

"We are overjoyed to open within this exciting and vibrant area."

The nursery is set around a landscaped two-acre communal garden square next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

There are three rooms tailored to different age groups which open onto outdoor sheltered areas. A total of 35 jobs will be created, according to BLS.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the nursery with councillors Joshua Garfield and Terry Paul from Newham Council.

Nursery manager Karma Khosla said: "We are incredibly excited to be joining the community."