Staff 'overjoyed' as nursery opens in Stratford
- Credit: Hari
A ribbon has been cut at the official opening of a new nursery in Stratford.
Bright Little Stars Nursery (BLS) opened the doors of its base in New Garden Quarter on Tuesday, May 4.
Chief executive Amol Devani said: "Despite the challenging year, I am extremely proud of the BLS team who have persevered to bring our high-quality care and education offering to Stratford.
"We are overjoyed to open within this exciting and vibrant area."
The nursery is set around a landscaped two-acre communal garden square next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
There are three rooms tailored to different age groups which open onto outdoor sheltered areas. A total of 35 jobs will be created, according to BLS.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the nursery with councillors Joshua Garfield and Terry Paul from Newham Council.
Nursery manager Karma Khosla said: "We are incredibly excited to be joining the community."